Kakapo Systems Launch SMS Queues For Unity Contact Center

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kakapo Systems, a developer of UCaaS and Call Center user applications for the Cisco BroadSoft platform, today announced the release of SMS Queues for the Unity Contact Center.

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kakapo Systems, a developer of UCaaS and Call Center user applications for the Cisco BroadSoft platform, today announced the release of SMS Queues for the Unity Contact Center.

Unity Contact Center allows BroadSoft-based service providers to add email, web chat, Twitter and call back queues to their voice-centric BroadSoft platform. The addition of SMS extends this multi-channel sales and service capability to the device that everyone has in their pocket.

Importantly, the new SMS channel is tightly integrated with the existing Unity Contact Center suite. All previous conversations, regardless of media, are presented to the Agent when they receive the SMS. Steve Tutt, Marketing Director at Kakapo Systems, explains "Agents need context and the full customer history to be able to deliver an effective customer service response. The customer may SMS to chase an order that they placed by email, having first enquired over web chat. We push this complete transaction journey to the Agent where they can open all previous customer touch points. We call this Cloud Personas". As with other Unity Media Streams, all incoming SMS are automatically logged into leading CRM platforms with a full transcript of the conversation.

SMS Queues is a cloud-based deployment where the provider can leverage a CPaaS integration with Telestax, Nexmo or Twilio to immediately deploy both SMS Queues and point-to-point SMS for Unity users. All numbers are assigned within the Unity Portal for a one-step provisioning process.

Tutt explains the roadmap and positioning for Unity Contact Center "As we deepen the solution stack with our omni-channel offering we are helping SMB's map their incoming customer contact. SMS Queues is an extension of this framework where we plan to add new media streams for all external interaction channels".

Unity SMS Queues for BroadSoft is available now in all markets. Please visit https://www.kakaposystems.com/event/webinar-sms-queues-for-broadsoft to watch the launch webinar.

For more information, visit www.kakaposystems.com or email tellmemore@kakaposystems.com

Related Files

SMS Queues Data Sheet.pdf

Unity Contact Center Data Sheet.pdf

Related Images

steve-tutt-marketing-director.jpg Steve Tutt, Marketing Director Steve Tutt, Marketing Director

Related Links

SMS Queues Marketing Video

SMS Queues Webpage

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kakapo-systems-launch-sms-queues-for-unity-contact-center-301151410.html

SOURCE Kakapo Systems