Kaizen Analytix Launches Additional KaizenDataLabs Data, Offering Customers Next-Level Analytical Capabilities

ATLANTA, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytics solutions provider Kaizen Analytix has announced the launch of enhanced KaizenDataLabs' offerings, with new features including Consumer Packaged Goods Product Attributes, Macroeconomics, Natural Gas and Electricity Pricing data. These data sets unlock new levels of insight for the next generation of business intelligence technology, letting customers extract meaning from a sea of statistics to empower confident business decisions.

Featuring some of the largest databases in the world, KaizenDataLabs gathers, dissects, and curates data across an array of trusted government and private sector sources. Customers can now deploy the same proprietary suite of secure APIs, which Kaizen developed for its own use to access a broad array of constantly updated categories. Unique, real-time insights are in the hands of the user, with stored and searchable endpoints for ease of use.

The end result is critical business intelligence specific to the enterprise, comprised of fresh, fully-vetted analytical data from crucial business segments. From consumer goods to spot prices in electrical and natural gas to the latest shifts in GDP or CPI, KaizenDataLabs proprietary data sets can drill down to exacting detail. As an example, Kaizen's entire CPG database—more than 850,000 CPG "daily use items" for the most popular segments—are analyzed against 150 product attributes.

Largest nationwide database in C-store/small footprint grocery category

Largest nationwide database in the perishables categories—produce, deli meats, kosher and non-GMO products

World's largest database in the spirits category—beer, wine, liquor

Complete allergen notations exceeding government requirements

Andy Williamson, Kaizen Analytix Managing Partner and Chief Product Officer, called KaizenDataLabs "a single version of truth" for business users, noting the new solution is the culmination of years of applied research as a data analytics company. "Our deep expertise helping businesses see what lies beneath the surface was the natural genesis of this technology—we wanted to create one trusted source of rich, reliable data for our customers," said Williamson, referring to the company's historical business relationships serving major Fortune brands. "The value of clear, actionable intelligence in business today can't be understated—it's not just what you know, it's how quickly you understand it. That's what KaizenDataLabs is all about."

About KaizenDataLabsKaizenDataLabs' custom perspectives inform a range of business functions. Simple or complex search query options give users discretion to glimpse into or dive deep on specific tangents to empower more efficient and profitable operational or manufacturing decisions. KaizenDataLabs continuously updates proprietary data acquired directly from manufacturers, retailers, government entities, regulatory agencies and other sources in the Consumer Packaged Goods, Energy, Macroeconomics and Weather categories. Business users who find themselves awash in data can access organized, refreshed and relevant portfolios through a suite of secure APIs.

About Kaizen AnalytixKaizen Analytix LLC is an analytics products and services company that gives clients unmatched speed to increased revenues, reduced costs, and maximized margins through advanced analytics solutions and actionable business insights. Working from client and industry data, Kaizen combines its proprietary KaizenValueAccelerators™, data, and data from KaizenDataLabs with proven analytics subject matter experts to rapidly deliver insights across the value chain, from Sales and Marketing to Operations and Finance. For more information, visit www.kaizenanalytix.com

Press Contact: marketing@kaizenanalytix.com

Related Images kaizendatalabs.png KaizenDataLabs Secure Suite of APIs

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaizen-analytix-launches-additional-kaizendatalabs-data-offering-customers-next-level-analytical-capabilities-301289183.html

SOURCE Kaizen Analytix