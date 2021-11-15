Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces POCCO EV Sales Exceed 20,000 Units

BEIJING, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaixin Auto Holdings ("Kaixin" or the "Company") (KXIN) - Get Kaixin Auto Holdings Report today announced that according to Henan Yujie Times Automobile Co., Ltd., which signed a binding M&A term sheet with Kaixin in August 2021, the sales volume of its POCCO electric vehicle ("EV") models in October reached 8,661 units, of which sales of the DuoDuo and MeiMei models accounted for 5,627 and 3,034 units respectively, a 33.7% and 12.2% increase over September. As of October, total sales of POCCO EV models exceeded 20,000 units.

According to data released by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, China's auto sales in October were 2.33 million units. New energy vehicles performed strong, whose production and sales reached a record high of 397,000 and 383,000 units in October respectively, an increase of 12.5% ​​and 7.2% over the previous month. Mr. Mingjun Lin, Chairman and CEO of Kaixin said: "Mini cars and mid-size cars have become the two main stream models of new energy vehicle sales in China. This year marks a turning point for China's new energy vehicles to transform from policy-driven to market-driven."

About Kaixin Auto Holdings

Kaixin Auto Holdings is one of the primary dealership networks in the premium used car segment and new car sales in China. Supported by the rapid growth of China's used car market and leveraging its own hybrid business model that offers both strong online and offline presence, Kaixin is in the process of transforming from a nationwide dealerships network to one of the important players in China's electric vehicle market.

