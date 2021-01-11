Kaiterra Introduces The Sensedge Mini, Providing A Powerful New Tool To Optimize Indoor Environment During COVID-19

CRANS- MONTANA VS, Switzerland, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiterra, a global company on a mission to end air pollution, has announced the launch of the Sensedge Mini. A more compact version of the original Sensedge, the Sensedge Mini provides accurate, real-time air quality readings, including particulate matter (PM2.5), TVOC, CO2, temperature, and humidity. Certified by RESET Air as a Grade B monitor, the Sensedge Mini is built for offices, schools, hotels, and those looking to optimize their indoor air quality to reduce the risks of COVID-19.

"Air quality has never been more important as the world combats the pandemic of COVID-19," says Liam Bates, CEO and co-founder of Kaiterra. "Companies who used to see air quality monitoring as optional now are set to have hundreds of monitors installed within weeks. The Sensedge Mini is an exciting addition to our enterprise product offerings, allowing us to help more clients worldwide in this difficult time."

Like the Sensedge, the Sensedge Mini features Kaiterra's signature modular design and supports customizable sensor modules. The sensor modules are easily exchanged within seconds, allowing users to ensure long-term accuracy without going through the traditional, costly process of calibration.

Data collected by the Sensedge Mini can be viewed on the Kaiterra dashboard and used to control the HVAC and filtration systems in buildings, ensuring the safety of the indoor environment. Building owners and facility managers may access customized reports to make continuous improvements.

The Sensedge, Sensedge Mini, and Kaiterra Square make up the enterprise product line, offering indoor air quality solutions for any commercial and residential environment. "Our goal is to provide a wide range of accurate, reliable, accessible monitoring solutions as businesses look to improve their IAQ amid the COVID-19 pandemic," notes Bates. "Since our successful acquisition of ChemiSense in 2020, we are able to build stronger partnerships with HVAC and air filtration providers worldwide, especially in North America, and bring our solutions to more clients."

Kaiterra's products have been recognized by companies around the world, including Microsoft, Facebook, DLR Group, JLL, Gartner, and UNICEF.

Key Features of the Sensedge Mini:

RESET™ Grade B monitor: meets requirements for various building standards, including WELL v2, LEED, RESET, Living Building Challenge, and Fitwel

meets requirements for various building standards, including WELL v2, LEED, RESET, Living Building Challenge, and Fitwel Modular design: offers long-term accuracy with minimal maintenance

offers long-term accuracy with minimal maintenance Real-time, accurate, reliable readings: monitors particulate matter (PM2.5), TVOC, CO2, temperature, humidity, and other optional parameters such as O3 and HCHO

monitors particulate matter (PM2.5), TVOC, CO2, temperature, humidity, and other optional parameters such as O3 and HCHO Multiple power options: supports USB-C, 12-30V DC direct wiring, and optional Power over Ethernet

supports USB-C, 12-30V DC direct wiring, and optional Power over Ethernet Flexible connectivity: supports Wi-Fi, Ethernet, RS-485 and multiple network configurations

supports Wi-Fi, Ethernet, RS-485 and multiple network configurations Building automation: accessible via BACnet, Modbus, local and cloud MQTT, and open API

accessible via BACnet, Modbus, local and cloud MQTT, and open API Intuitive dashboard: view, analyze, compare, and export air quality data

