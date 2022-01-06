Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Publishes 2020 Sustainability Report

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) - Get Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Report today published its 2020 Sustainability Report highlighting the Company's focus and initiatives around its environmental, social and governance programming and development as it continues to manage the business for long-term success. The report is available on the Company's website at https://www.kaiseraluminum.com/community-environment/.

"Our commitment to the sustainability of our business and creating long-term value for our stakeholders remains a critical and an integral part of our long-standing corporate values as we strive to be a preferred - investment, supplier, employer, customer and a valued corporate citizen," said Keith A. Harvey, President and Chief Executive Officer. "In addition to promoting the inherent sustainability and infinite recyclability of our aluminum products, our strategies and investments have consistently reflected an environmental focus. We remain focused on adhering to our values and ensuring we maintain our corporate culture of continuous improvement as we develop and execute our strategy for long-term growth in a manner that supports the sustainability of Kaiser Aluminum, our employees and their families, the environment and interests of all of our stakeholders."

Highlights of the Company's 2020 Sustainability Report:

Provided additional metrics and enhanced disclosures based upon the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") with the objective over time of more fully aligning with SASB and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD")

Reported record 2020 Safety performance with a 36% reduction in TCIR, 27% reduction in LTIR and 47% reduction in DART compared to 2019

Enhanced ESG-related policies and disclosures, including our Human Rights and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Policies consistent with our corporate values and Code of Business Conduct and Ethics

Expanded the scope of duties and responsibilities of our former Talent Development Committee, now known as the ESG Committee, to provide more focused oversight of the company's ESG activities and strategic initiatives

Implemented long-term goals to reduce our Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions intensity by 20% compared to 2019 levels by 2030; reduce our Scope 3 estimated emissions intensity by more than 35% compared to 2019 levels by 2030; and reduce our overall Scope 1, 2 and 3 estimated emissions intensity by more than 30% compared to 2019 levels by 2030

Incorporated diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging training and awareness into training and development programs and platforms

Company Description

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, headquartered in Foothill Ranch, Calif., is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, packaging, general engineering, custom automotive and other industrial applications. The Company's North American facilities produce value-added plate, sheet, coil, extrusions, rod, bar, tube and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation and service that have been key components of its culture since the Company was founded in 1946. The Company's stock is included in the Russell 2000® index and the S&P Small Cap 600® index.

Available Information

For more information, please visit the Company's web site at www.kaiseraluminum.com . The web site includes a section for investor relations under which the Company provides notifications of news or announcements regarding its financial performance, including Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, investor events, and earnings and other press releases. In addition, all Company filings submitted to the SEC are available through a link to the section of the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov which includes: Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Proxy Statements for the Company's annual stockholders' meetings and other information statements as filed with the SEC. In addition, the Company provides a webcast of its quarterly earnings calls and certain events in which management participates or hosts with members of the investment community.

This press release contains statements based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events and expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the impact of extraordinary external events, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, and their collateral consequences and effects on our efforts to achieve our strategic objectives and goals. We caution that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and involve significant risks and uncertainties and actual events may vary materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. For a summary of specific risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the reports we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K. All information in this report is as of the date of the report. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations and Public Relations Contact: Melinda C. Ellsworth Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (949) 614-1757