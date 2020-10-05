KAHR Announces Two Key Appointments To Strengthen Leadership Team

JERUSALEM, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KAHR, a cancer immunotherapy company developing novel multifunctional immuno-recruitment proteins, today announced that Aron Knickerbocker has been appointed Director and that Bryan Jennings has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of KAHR. These appointments are effective immediately.

"Both Aron Knickerbocker and Bryan Jennings are seasoned executives with significant global experience and proven track records," said Yaron Pereg, PhD, CEO, KAHR Medical. "Their deep knowledge and experience will further strengthen our leadership team, and we are very pleased to welcome them to KAHR in this exciting time for the Company, as we initiate the Phase 1/2 study for our lead product, DSP107, a first-in-class bi-functional CD47 targeting compound."

"KAHR is creating exciting multi-functional biologics that selectively bind to tumor cells and recruit the immune system to attack cancers," said Mr. Knickerbocker. "I'm honored to work with the board and leadership of KAHR to help the company grow and bring these new medicines to patients."

Bryan Jennings brings to KAHR more than 25 years of leadership experience in the financial industry. Mr. Jennings served as Chief Financial Officer of several life science companies and has a successful history in investment banking, capital raising and corporate finance advisory work in the fields of healthcare, pharma and biotech. He held positions at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Mr. Jennings received an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a Bachelor's degree in political science & economics from Williams College.

Aron Knickerbocker is a seasoned executive and strategy consultant, with over 25 years of business and leadership experience. In his most recent executive position, Mr. Knickerbocker was founding Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of RayzeBio, a targeted radiopharmaceutical company that he co-founded. Previously, Mr. Knickerbocker was the President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of Five Prime Therapeutics, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company where he worked for 10 years. Prior to that, he was at Genentech for 8 years, in positions of increasing responsibility culminating in Senior Director and Head of Oncology Business Development. He also held former positions as Director of Commercial Development at ALZA Corporation, a pharmaceutical company acquired by Johnson & Johnson, as Senior Manager, Corporate Development at Amgen and as a scientist at Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. Mr. Knickerbocker holds an MBA from the University of Michigan and a Bachelor's degree in biology from Washington University in St. Louis.

About KAHR

KAHR develops the next generation of immuno-oncology drug candidates for the treatment of multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead product, DSP107, is a second generation CD47x41BB targeting compound that simultaneously targets cancer cells, weakens their innate defenses and activates an effective, local response of both innate and adaptive immunity. KAHR's technology platform is based on multi-functional immuno-recruitment proteins (MIRP) that utilize overexpression of checkpoint antigens on cancer cells in order to selectively target and bind to the tumor. MIRPs binding cancer cells to immune cells to produce a targeted synergistic effect by combining immune checkpoint inhibition with localized immune cell activation, unmasking cancer cell camouflage to enable innate immune response, while recruiting the adaptive immune system to bind and selectively kill the cancer cells. Investors in the Company include Flerie Invest AB, Oriella Limited a Consensus Business Group Limited subsidiary, HBL, Pavilion Capital, Mirae Asset, Korean Investment Partners and DSC Investments. For more information, please visit https://kahrbio.com/

