Kahoot! Starts Trading On The Oslo Stock Exchange Main List Today, Another Milestone For The Company Making Learning Awesome

OSLO, Norway, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahoot! , the global learning platform company, today started trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange, marking an important milestone in the company's history and its vision to grow as a leading learning platform worldwide. Kahoot! ASA is listed under the ticker KAHOT.OL.

Since its launch in 2013, Kahoot! has become a global pop culture phenomenon, with more than 5 billion cumulative players accessing the Kahoot! platform to date. Kahoot! has experienced extraordinary growth with the rapid adoption of digital learning technology globally, becoming a trusted learning and engagement platform for schools, businesses, families and social groups. In the last year alone, over 250 million games were played with more than 1.5 billion participating players across 200 countries. Watch this video to see highlights from the Kahoot! journey.

With Kahoot!, users can create their own learning game in minutes, or choose from over 50 million ready-to-play kahoots. The games can be played in-person or through video conferencing, or shared as a self-paced challenge, to engage learners from any location. Due to the surging global demand, the Kahoot! app is already available in five global languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese and French, with several additional languages coming soon, including German and Italian.

Expanding the Kahoot! platform to create the ultimate learning destination

The Kahoot! Group has also expanded its learning platform with the acquisition of five companies, including award-winning apps DragonBox and Poio in 2019, the former taking math learning to the next level and the latter empowering kids to learn to read through play. Kahoot! acquired the employee engagement platform Actimo and the Drops language learning platform in 2020. This February, Kahoot! acquired Whiteboard.fi, an online whiteboard tool for all educators, teachers and classrooms.

In October 2019, Kahoot! was listed on Euronext Growth—an equity trading market for SMEs—and already has a strong base of over 20,000 investors across Europe, U.S. and Asia, including institutional and global investors such as SoftBank, Microsoft and Disney. With the transition to Oslo Stock Exchange main list, Kahoot! will be available to an even larger, global investor base with a passion for making learning awesome!

An innovative approach that sets Kahoot! apart

Kahoot!'s scalable cloud-based technology platform supported by a viral distributed model, the offerings from Kahoot! Group companies, as well as a globally recognized and trusted brand across all user groups underpin Kahoot!'s highly differentiated competitive position. The company takes a user-centric and data-driven approach to product development and innovation, benefitting from a large market opportunity with a thriving e-learning market.

Kahoot! has maintained a profitable growth path with positive cash flow from operations the last five quarters, as well as solid funding for continued investments in organic product development and non-organic growth opportunities. With this, Kahoot! plans to deliver even more exciting new offerings, features and initiatives for its users and continue to make learning awesome worldwide.

"We are thrilled to mark this important milestone in Kahoot!'s journey as we take the next step toward our vision to become the leading learning platform in the world," said Eilert Hanoa, CEO, Kahoot!. "We thank everyone who has contributed to our amazing journey, including our users, investors and our passionate team. We are looking forward to further expanding and strengthening our platform in the next phase of growth."

Continuing to deliver solid growth

In the latest company presentation from March 2021, Kahoot! announced strong growth in users, paid subscriptions and revenue. The Kahoot! platform had over 24 million active accounts in the last 12 months, with paid subscriptions reaching more than 550K (over 200% growth from 2019) for professionals, teachers and personal use, including 100K paid subscriptions from the Drops language learning acquisition in Q4 2020. 2020 invoiced revenues grew to more than $45 million (247% year-over-year growth).

Across learning areas and user groups, Kahoot! continues to expand its reach. More than 7 million educators and teachers, and hundreds of millions of students worldwide, use Kahoot! to make learning awesome. Kahoot! is also used by 97% of Fortune 500 companies—as well as hundreds of thousands of organizations globally—supporting corporate learning, team collaboration, engagement and company culture.

In addition to the main listing on Oslo Stock Exchange, Kahoot! is exploring the opportunity for a secondary listing during 2021.

For more information about trading Kahoot! shares, visit the investor page and the Kahoot! investor prospectus . Please visit Kahoot! News to stay up to date on company news and updates.

About Kahoot!

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower everyone, including children, students and employees to unlock their full learning potential. Our learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share, and play learning games that drive compelling engagement. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!'s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. In the last 12 months, more than 250 million games have been played on the Kahoot! platform with 1.5 billion participating players in 200 countries. The Kahoot! family also includes award-winning DragonBox math learning apps, the Poio learn to read app, the Drops language learning apps, the Actimo employee engagement platform and Whiteboard.fi, the online whiteboard tool for all educators, teachers and classrooms. The Kahoot Group is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with offices in the US, the UK, France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark and Spain. Let's play!

