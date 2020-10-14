Kahoot! Announces Deeper Integration With Zoom To Make Virtual Learning Awesome!

Kahoot! today announced the Kahoot app for Zoom, with deeper integration of Kahoot and Zoom, bringing a seamless experience of game-based learning to virtual classrooms and video conferences

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahoot! , the global game-based learning platform company, today announced that it is partnering with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to offer the Kahoot! app for Zoom, enabling its users to access, host and play Kahoot! games directly from Zoom Meetings. Kahoot! was announced as a Zapp Launch Partner for this integration at Zoom's annual virtual Zoomtopia user conference, kicking off today.

Audience engagement and interaction remains the biggest challenge in virtual meetings. As many schools and businesses have gone virtual, this integration will make it easier for teachers and professionals to make distance learning and remote working more engaging by adding Kahoot!'s game-based interactivity and learning to their Zoom classes or meetings.

Through the Kahoot! Zapp, users will be able to access, host and play Kahoot! games with other meeting participants without ever leaving the Zoom call or needing a second device. Meeting hosts will have immediate access to their kahoot gameplay data and can share kahoots with those who couldn't join the meeting, and participants who played a kahoot can work to improve their score.

Kahoot! drives engagement by harnessing friendly competition and enabling meeting attendees to actively participate. Professionals can also take advantage of Kahoot!'s functionality to host interactive presentations as part its Kahoot! 360 offering, which provides the tools to create presentations that engage, connect and inspire on Zoom.

"As businesses and schools around the world have adjusted to a new reality with remote learning and virtual teams, this is a perfect time to bring a seamless Kahoot! experience to Zoom meetings," said Eilert Hanoa, CEO, Kahoot!. "Zoom is one of the most popular video conference platforms on which our users host and play kahoot games, as well as presentations fueled by Kahoot!. We're excited to bring this new integration to support educators and remote teams."

"Meaningful connections are now more important than ever, whether it's between teachers and their students or teams working remotely," said Ross Mayfield, Lead Product Manager, Integrations, Zoom. "This integration with Kahoot! will make it easy for our users to host and play Kahoot! games during Zoom Meetings and bring more value to their meetings through the high level of engagement that Kahoot! brings."

The integration is planned to launch officially later this year. For more information about Kahoot!'s integration with Zoom and to watch a demo video, please visit the Zapps Launch Partner page .

Please visit Kahoot! News to stay up to date on company news and updates.

About Kahoot!

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower everyone, including children, students, and employees to unlock their full learning potential. Our game-based learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share, and play learning games that drive serious engagement. In addition, our family of apps takes math learning to a new level and empowers children to learn to read through play. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!'s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. In the last 12 months, more than 200 million games have been played on the Kahoot! platform with over one billion participating players in 200 countries. The company is headquartered in Norway with offices in the US, the UK, France, Finland, Denmark and Spain. Let's play!

Media Contact:

Falguni Bhuta falguni@kahoot.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kahoot-announces-deeper-integration-with-zoom-to-make-virtual-learning-awesome-301152361.html

SOURCE Kahoot!