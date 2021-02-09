Kadestone To Commence Trading On The OTCQB Market

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Kadestone Capital Corp. (" Kadestone" or the " Company") (TSXV: KDSX) (OTCQB: KDCCF), is pleased to announce that effective February 10, 2021, common shares of the Company (" Shares") have been approved for and will commence trading on the OTCQB Market, operated by OTC Markets Group. The Shares will trade under the ticker symbol "KDCCF".

OTCQB is a venture market operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and other financial conditions. OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities.

The OTCQB Market provides investors who cannot access trading on the TSX Venture Exchange with an alternative access to Kadestone's Shares though regulated US broker-dealers. "We are confident that trading on OTCQB can enhance liquidity for our shareholders and extend investor awareness of the Company throughout the US and beyond," said Brent Billey, CEO, Kadestone.

About Kadestone Capital Corp.

Kadestone was established to pursue the investment in, development, acquisition, and management of residential and commercial income producing properties within major urban centres and high-growth, emerging markets in Canada. The Company operates five complimentary business lines spanning building materials procurement and supply, property development and construction, construction finance, asset ownership, and property management. These synergistic business lines have solidified Kadestone's vision to become a market leading vertically integrated property company. Additional information can be found at www.kadestone.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(signed) "Brent Billey"

President, CEO and Director

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking-Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Investor's future plans, may constitute forward looking information (collectively, forward-looking statements), which can be identified by the use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue" or "believe" (or the negatives) or other similar variations. Because of various risks and uncertainties, including those referenced below, actual events or results may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. As a result, you should not rely on such forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying assumptions, risks and uncertainties relating to Kadestone is contained in Kadestone's filings with the Canadian securities regulators available at www.sedar.com. These risks include those described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's final prospectus dated September 2, 2020 and in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 . The forward-looking statements in this press release are applicable only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the relevant forward-looking statement.

SOURCE Kadestone Capital Corp.