Kadenwood Achieves Largest CBD Retail Distribution Network In The US With The Acquisition Of CBD Wellness Brand Social CBD

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kadenwood, a leading CBD consumer packaged goods company dedicated to fostering trust and transparency in the mainstream wellness category, announced the acquisition of the Social CBD brand. With this acquisition, Kadenwood will create the largest retail CBD distribution network in the United States, including major drug and grocery store chains, for its premium portfolio of plant-based, benefit-driven wellness products using both broad-spectrum and isolate CBD.

With this acquisition, Kadenwood will create the largest retail CBD distribution network in the United States

Kadenwood will be the first CBD company to have a portfolio of multiple brands across approximately 18,000 retail stores. Already the largest U.S. supplier of vertically-integrated CBD, this acquisition continues the company's mission to normalize CBD through strategic partnerships and acquisitions and cements its position as a trusted and safe partner for plant-based wellness brands across categories.

Social CBD will add high-quality, lab-tested and certified CBD solutions including topicals, oil drops, gummies, and gel capsules to Kadenwood's consumer portfolio. Social's unique product lines targeting a younger demographic enable Kadenwood to offer a wider array of products to mass-market consumers as they increasingly look to CBD wellness solutions for every situation, from work to the gym or at home.

"With the addition of Social CBD to our family of wellness brands, we're expanding consumer access to a wider variety of high-quality CBD solutions via major retail locations around the United States," said Erick Dickens, Co-Founder and CEO of Kadenwood. "With its focus on delivering natural, trusted CBD solutions for everyone, Social CBD supplements our current portfolio perfectly. We look forward to bringing Social CBD into the Kadenwood family as we continue our mission to offer the highest quality, plant-based wellness solutions, elevate the CBD industry and strengthen consumer confidence in the category."

"As the CBD industry continues to grow, we are excited to see the Social CBD products and brand transitioned to the expertise of the Kadenwood team," said Nitin Khanna, CEO of Sentia Wellness. "With their expanded reach, deep industry expertise and industry leading CBD extraction they can continue to be on the forefront of 21 st century wellness."

Founded in 2019, Social CBD was a brand of Sentia Wellness and utilizes extensive world-class manufacturing and laboratory analyses that exceed industry standards for optimum customer confidence. Social CBD has created products to give consumers targeted solutions to fit their lives. Whether it is to get better sleep, boost energy, recover efficiently, or level out life's stressors, Social CBD aims to solve modern life's problems in an accessible way. Inspired by design, with its signature teal blue box, Social CBD offers a diverse product portfolio from oil drops and topicals, to patches and gummies.

Please direct media inquiries to: kadenwood@bcw-global.com.

About CBDCBD is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid found in cannabis. After tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cannabidiol (CBD) is the second most abundant cannabinoid in the plant and is believed to have many potential therapeutic benefits, including anti-inflammatory, analgesic, anti-anxiety and seizure-suppressant properties.

About KadenwoodFounded in 2019, Kadenwood is a privately held consumer products lifestyle company relentlessly focused on shaping CBD into a trusted and safe mainstream wellness category. To drive this mission, Kadenwood is backed by decades of CPG marketing and category innovation expertise and industry-leading, vertically integrated CBD farming to ensure quality CBD oil from seed-to-shelf that contains 0% THC. In 2019, Kadenwood launched its first branded products under LEVEL SELECT™ in personal care. And in late 2020, Kadenwood launched the Purity Preferred TM Pet business, as well as Purity Organic ® hot teas, to add to its portfolio of CBD brands.

About Social CBDFounded in 2019, Portland-based Social CBD promises to provide the high-quality Pure, Powerful and Honest CBD products. Social CBD is a brand of Sentia Wellness and utilizes extensive world-class manufacturing and laboratory analyses that exceed industry standards for optimum customer confidence. Social CBD is sparking a movement and global conversation around better self-care and wellness, from education and driving social connections, to making hemp-derived CBD products widely accessible to people from all walks of life.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kadenwood-achieves-largest-cbd-retail-distribution-network-in-the-us-with-the-acquisition-of-cbd-wellness-brand-social-cbd-301313507.html

SOURCE Kadenwood, LLC