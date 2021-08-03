K2 Integrity's Himamauli Das Appointed Acting Director Of FinCEN

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Integrity, the preeminent risk, compliance, investigations, and monitoring firm co-founded by Jeremy M. Kroll and Jules B. Kroll, welcomes today's announcement by the U.S. Department of the Treasury that Himamauli Das, K2 Integrity Senior Managing Director, has been appointed to serve as Acting Director of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and its team of dedicated professionals.

"We congratulate Him Das, one of the great professionals and leaders in our field and a wonderful colleague, for taking on this important role for FinCEN and the U.S. Treasury to ensure the integrity and security of the financial system at a time of rapid change and heightened demands on the anti-money laundering regime," said Juan Zarate, Global Co-Managing Partner and Chief Strategy Officer, K2 Integrity, and the first-ever Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes and former Deputy National Security Advisor for Combatting Terrorism. "Him will bring deep experience, expertise, and wisdom to a role that requires continuous innovation and stewardship to address evolving technologies and emerging illicit financing risks to the financial system. We are proud of Him and all our former colleagues who now serve in the U.S. Treasury."

"At K2 Integrity, Him has been an exceptional practitioner helping to develop our team and lead national economic security solutions for our clients. He is emblematic of the professionals at K2 Integrity and has worked with our experts across the cybersecurity, financial crimes compliance, and risk management domains to help us establish a market-leading team serving our corporate, financial services, and government clientele around the world," said Jeremy M. Kroll, CEO and Co-Founder, K2 Integrity. "I am grateful for his service and that a remarkable professional with strong core values, such as Him Das, is returning to serve and protect our country and its financial system as Acting Director of FinCEN."

