K12 Private Academy Celebrates Class Of 2021 With Virtual Graduation Ceremony

After a year like no other, K12 Private Academy, a private online college preparatory school serving K-12 students worldwide, will celebrate its graduates with a virtual commencement ceremony on Friday, June 25, 2021.

This year, K12 Private Academy will graduate 180 students. Collectively, the Class of 2021 reports receiving scholarships of more than $4.1 million The graduating class reports it has been accepted to colleges and universities across the world, including: American University, Brown University, Carnegie Mellon University, Elon University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Harvard University, Johns Hopkins University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Spellman College, and Yale University.

"I'm excited to recognize the hard work of all of our graduating students," said Leslie Smith, K12 Private Academy Head of School. "All of the graduates have demonstrated their dedication to reach this point. No matter where they are, we know that they are ready to grow into leaders as they pursue their passions and make an impact on their community."

The guest speaker for the commencement address is Class of 2020 valedictorian Ariana Carden. Now a student at Carnegie Mellon University double majoring in Chemical Engineering and Biomedical Engineering, Ariana will speak with graduating students and share the exciting opportunities that come as a graduate of K12 Private Academy.

K12 Private Academy's curriculum is delivered through live online classes with credentialed teachers who share a passion for meeting the needs of all students. Students in kindergarten through 12 th grade study the core subjects of math, science, English/language arts, honors, and Advanced Placement® options. K12 Private Academy's online setting enables students to access this unique learning opportunity across the world.

Through the Stride Career Prep program at K12 Private Academy, full-time and part-time students in grades six through twelve can get a head start on future career paths. Stride Career Prep offers career learning courses in a variety of in-demand fields, such as business, health and human services, and information technology. Students gain exposure to a wide range of college and career paths to pursue after earning their high school diploma.

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, special needs, the safety of a bullying-free environment, and a schedule that supports academics while balancing extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

Details of the event are as follows:

WHAT: K12 Private Academy Virtual Commencement Ceremony WHEN: June 25, 2021 | 2 PM EST WHERE:Virtual - Link available upon request.

About K12 Private Academy

K12 Private Academy, a program operated by K12 International Academy, is a private online college preparatory school for students in kindergarten through 12 th grade. K12 International Academy, doing business as K12 Private Academy for the 2020-2021 school year, is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI) and is recognized as a diploma-granting institution by the Virginia Council for Private Education. In addition to accreditation, many of the school's courses meet NCAA requirements. Credentialed teachers deliver a personalized education experience using the online classroom platform provided by K12, a Stride company (LRN) - Get Report. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about K12 Private Academy, visit https://www.k12privateacademy.com/.

