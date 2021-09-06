K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025 | Growing Importance Of STEM Education To Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the K-12 online tutoring market and it is poised to grow by $ 62.

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the K-12 online tutoring market and it is poised to grow by $ 62.94 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., iTutorGroup, Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Stride Inc., TAL Education Group, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

K-12 Online Tutoring Market is segmented as below:

Type

Assessments



Subjects

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our K-12 online tutoring market report covers the following areas:

K-12 Online Tutoring Market size

K-12 Online Tutoring Market trends

K-12 Online Tutoring Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growing use of games for online tutoring and assessment as one of the prime reasons driving the K-12 online tutoring market growth during the next few years.

K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the K-12 Online Tutoring Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the K-12 Online Tutoring Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist K-12 online tutoring market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the K-12 online tutoring market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the K-12 online tutoring market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of K-12 online tutoring market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Structured tutoring - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

On-demand tutoring - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Course type

Market segments

Comparison by Course type

Assessments - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Subjects - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Course type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Chegg Inc.

Club Z! Inc.

iTutorGroup

Pearson Plc

Providence Equity Partners LLC

Stride Inc.

TAL Education Group

Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

