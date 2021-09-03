K-12 Makerspace Materials Market To Grow By $ 323.17 Mn In Education Services Industry During 2021-2025 | 17,0000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the K-12 Makerspace Materials Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses .

The K-12 makerspace materials market is estimated to grow by USD 323.17 million during 2021-2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the advent of advanced makerspace materials and increasing emphasis on makerspace-aligned curriculum. However, complexity in managing makerspaces will hinder growth.

The increased funding from private organizations will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the student safety and security issues is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are BASIC FUN Inc., Elenco Electronics Inc., Engino.net Ltd., Follett Corp., GoldieBlox Inc., LEGO System AS, Makeblock Co. Ltd., SparkFun Electronics Inc., Sphero Inc., and Stratasys Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the fire detection and suppression systems market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into robotic toolkits, construction materials, arts and crafts materials, and other materials. The robotic toolkits segment is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players over the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Robotic toolkits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Construction materials - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Arts and crafts materials - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other materials - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by School level

Market segments

Comparison by School level

Middle school - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Elementary school - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

High school - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by School level

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BASIC FUN Inc.

Elenco Electronics Inc.

Engino.net Ltd.

Follett Corp.

GoldieBlox Inc.

LEGO System AS

Makeblock Co. Ltd.

SparkFun Electronics Inc.

Sphero Inc.

Stratasys Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

