JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes Debuts Redesigned Primo, The Second Outpost From Acclaimed Chef Melissa Kelly

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-time James Beard Award-winning Chef Melissa Kelly is set to re-open her redesigned second outpost of highly acclaimed Primo Restaurant, focusing on Mediterranean Italian at JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes this fall. The Orlando location of Primo mirrors Chef Kelly's philosophy adopted at the Rockland, Maine location, nothing is wasted - everything has a place and through the Grande Lakes Orlando on premise 7,000 square-foot farm, Chef Kelly has access to the resort's local fruits, vegetables and herbs garden.

"It is an honor for JW Marriott to partner with Melissa Kelly since 2003 when Grande Lakes Orlando opened. Melissa started farm-to-table before it became a trend, her vision inspired us to build Whisper Creek Farm to enable us to infuse the highest quality ingredients into our dishes. We are thrilled to unveil the new rustic Mediterranean décor." Jon McGavin, Area General Manager

The inspired menu will heavily focus on the farm-to-table experience with seasonal highlights including produce, honey and eggs sourced from on premise Primo Garden and Whisper Creek Farm in addition to Mick's Farm and Frog Song Organics in the local community. All seafood is also locally sourced from Florida waters, including clams from Cedar Key, white shrimp and squid from Cape Canaveral, and Snapper, grouper and other seasonal catch from Ponce Inlet. Mountain Trail Farm in Clermont, FL provides Primo with whole pigs, which are prepared several different ways. Primo also has a long-standing relationship with Lake Meadows Naturals in Ocoee, FL for chicken and ducks.

The beverage program was a collaborative effort, using Melissa Kelly's philosophy and Primo Maine's wine list as inspiration while utilizing ingredients from the resort's gardens and farm as well as locally-sourced ingredients for a unique crafted experience. The Primo pastry team in collaboration with the pastry team in Primo Maine and the resort's pastry chefs oversee the pastry program.

The 215-seat dining room is complete with a 50-seat terrace conceptualized by New York City based interior design and branding studio, Dutch East Design, which has taken on the redesign of the Orlando restaurant and brought forward a completely new layout. The overarching design narrative celebrates Chef Kelly's Puglian heritage and combines sensibilities within the space. The design brings forth Chef Kelly's notion of being stewards of the land reinforcing the interconnectedness with what nature offers. Puglia's textural and tonal architecture is the inspiration for the interiors of Primo. The arrival and bar lounge pays homage to an archetypal Italian courtyard with sweeping archways, decorative screens, and furnishings all within a tone appropriate for an al fresco experience. The palette is influenced by a rustic and handmade quality - a mix of aged copper, tumbled limestone, handmade ceramic tile, terra cotta and troweled plaster creating a sublime tactile experience. The private dining room is nestled in the back of the restaurant and connected by custom arched metal/ribbed glass arched doors.

The bar counter has a glazed brick front and copper top; with a Cle terra cotta tile backdrop and arched niche for the chef counter which gives guests a direct connection with the display and working kitchen. The layout creates a series of dining salons and each is framed with a soft archway and brick threshold and all with grand ceiling heights. Dutch East Design custom designed collections for lighting, seating, screens and case goods all detailed in finishes such as etched ceramic and caning, which allude to the quintessential Italian palette. The terrace is also a celebrated component with a new trellis, drink rails, herb planter boxes and flowering plants cascading overhead all finished in a deep sea blue palette to counterpoint the interior muted palette.

Primo was named one of the top 22 new restaurants of 2000, by Esquire Magazine and has been featured in Gourmet, Wine Spectator, Art Culinaire, Travel + Leisure, Oprah Magazine and many more. Melissa was honored with the 2002 "Golden Whisk" Award from Women Chefs and Restaurateurs for women who demonstrate excellence in the kitchen.

Primo is open September 23, 2021. Reservations are available September 24, 2021. For more information, please visit JWGrandeLakes.com

