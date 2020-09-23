JW Marriott Marco Island Introduces "Discover" Program To Provide Vacation Options For Virtual Learners

MARCO ISLAND, Fla., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort introduces "Discover," a program that encourages families with virtual learners to: "Have Fun, Enjoy Learning, and Experience Paradise."

"We observed our guests actively looking for spaces throughout the resort to combine virtual learning with vacation," said General Manager Sharon Lockwood. "Recognizing that this is going to be a very different back to school season for many, we created the "Discover" program to provide a getaway that fills the need for a physical learning space, but also inspires and connects families."

The "Discover" package includes resort accommodation, daily breakfast for up to two children under twelve, access to a quiet learning zone, and various self-paced learning activities for vacationing students. The quiet learning zones available in the resort's many boardrooms and meeting spaces are private to each family and offer complimentary high-speed internet access for stream-style instruction and conferencing. JW Marriott Marco Island collaborated with local museums and attractions to provide onsite learning activities that students and their families can complete at their own pace. Many offer prizes for completion. These same community partners, such as the Marco Island Historical Museum and the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, are proud to offer offsite "field trips" for JW Marriott Marco Island guest families wishing to visit.

Guests may choose to enhance their "Discover" package by enrolling their children ages 5-12 in Discover Day Camp from 11 am- 4 pm daily. At just $100 per day (or $20/hour), this day experience is an excellent option for students participating in asynchronous virtual learning. "Our Discover counselors specialize in "edutainment"- the perfect blend of education and entertainment," said JW Marriott Marco Island Director of Guest Experience Jamie Bowden. He explains that participating children will experience a low counselor-to-student ratio of just one to four, and enjoy activities such as sandcastle engineering, seashell walks guided by a naturalist, and arts and crafts.

Those families seeking a more intimate experience may also reserve their own personal "Discover" counselor for the day. This private counselor will curate an agenda based on the ages, interests, and goals of up to four children in a family or group. This agenda could include local ecology exploration, culinary adventures, or sailboat building, to name a few. With a private counselor, the five-hour experience can be scheduled at the guest's discretion.

To participate in this offer, guests may utilize online promotional code 33F to book or call 1.800. GET. HERE (1.800.437.4373) and inquire about the "Discover" program, which is available all seven days of the week through December 18.

Images can be found here.

