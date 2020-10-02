JVCKENWOOD Announces Crowdfunding Campaign Pre-Launch For Virtual Assistant-Compatible Smart Headsets

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JVCKENWOOD today announced the pre-launch of an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for two innovative wireless smart headsets that provide hands-free access to two of the world's most recognizable virtual assistant platforms.

Both headsets are true wireless models that allow continuous hands-free access to cloud-based virtual assistants and their full range of functions, including access to news, personal calendars, making and receiving phone calls, smart device control, and more.

The new headsets feature a combination of technologies that ensure voice commands are easily understood and executed, and phone calls deliver crystal clear transmission for both the caller and the recipient. They achieve this through the use of a smart microphone system paired with a proprietary algorithm, and active noise canceling technology.

The JVCKENWOOD pre-launch page with more information can be found here: https://www.indiegogo.com/project/coming_soon/preview/3afb8f36

About JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation JVCKENWOOD Corporation is a leading developer and manufacturer of consumer electronics and communications equipment. Founded in the United States in 1961, JVCKENWOOD USA is the largest sales subsidiary of JVCKENWOOD Corporation of Japan and is recognized by consumers and industry professionals for providing products known for quality, performance, and value.

