Juvia's Place Releases Its First Influencer Collaboration Of 2020

SECAUCUS, N.J., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black-owned Cosmetics brand, Juvia's Place has collaborated with Influencer, Yami Angelina (@yamiangelina), to release a vibrant and colorful collection just in time for Holiday gift-giving.

The collection includes a stunning 6-pan eyeshadow palette, and two high-shine lip-glosses.

According to Yami, "LA MARIPOSA," is a palette inspired by the people that come from nothing and flourish into something beautiful. As a young Latin Immigrant from the Dominican Republic, I am very proud to collaborate with one of my favorite brands. This palette is the definition that when your dreams are bigger than your struggles anything is possible. Never stop dreaming! We all have a butterfly inside ready to fly!"

La Mariposa Eyeshadow Palette: $15

Eyeshadow Descriptions:Blue metallic: "Angel" (Yami's Dad's name)Pink metallic: BarbiBrat Copper Gold metallic: "Glitter Queen"Pink Peach Matte: "Arelis" (Yami's Mom's name)Yellow Mustard matte: " October 12th" (Yami's birthday)Chocolate Brown matte: "Ya Tu Sabe" (One of the most famous phrases to use in the latin/ Dominican community which means "You already know")

Lip gloss: $13 each

ISLAND MAMI- A Beautiful coral peach glossYAMI YUMMY- A soft high Glossy shimmery iridescent Pink.

