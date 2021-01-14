Juva Life Unifies And Accelerates Brand Marketing Plans

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTC: JUVAF) (FRANKFURT: 4VV) (" Juva Life," "Juva" or the " Company"), a premier California based multi-faceted life sciences company focused on the commercialization of Cannabis products and advanced formulations, is pleased to announce an upcoming strategic brand identity campaign designed to unify its messaging amongst its various products and divisions.

Juva Life is working to unify its communication strategy and advance its brand positioning in order to more consistently represent its core mission across multiple platforms and media. The Company is embarking on an accelerated plan for growth, and as such, the need for responsible broad public awareness is increasingly paramount for the long-term success of the Company.

Company Founder and CEO, Doug Chloupek states, "Our Life Sciences efforts are instrumental for the strategic success of Juva. While our efforts to-date have laid the foundation for a solid regional cannabis enterprise, we are actively pursuing opportunities aimed at delivering a platform of products that address significant unmet medical needs. The marketing efforts required to drive awareness of our activities includes considerable forethought and planning to ensure consistent messaging to appropriately communicate the various aspects of our product development strategy. We are dedicated to laying a solid foundation for commercial success by executing a comprehensive strategic marketing plan."

The Company has implemented a scalable approach to marketing by engaging contract vendors who meet the requisite needs for creative expertise, cost-effective methodologies, and the ability to provide a long-term perspective in a fast-paced, evolutionary environment.

As a result, Juva is incredibly pleased to be working with a growing team that includes the Idea Cooperative, a dedicated full-service creative agency of Sonoma County, California who have taken the lead role in consumer-facing brand positioning and product design. Their talents are focused on website, social media, newsletters, and other related commercial communications strategies. In addition, Juva has engaged the highly experienced, full-service design team at August Studio of Oakland, California to integrate a consistently branded look and feel throughout its brick-and-mortar facilities.

In related news, the Company has engaged investment communications, financial research, and integrated digital marketing service providers to increase public awareness regarding Juva's activities, strategic plans, and investment opportunity. As part of Juva's disclosure obligations as a public issuer, the terms and fees for investor relations service providers are six (6) month engagements and include Advanced Media Solutions Ltd. at $450k, Promethean Marketing Inc. at $350k, and Digitonic at $150k.

Together, these creative, communications and marketing agencies are shaping the future brand identity and public awareness of Juva Life.

For those new to the Juva story, please visit our website at www.juvalife.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

-Doug Chloupek-

Doug Chloupek, CEO & FounderJuva Life Inc. inquiries@juvalife.com

About Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTC: JUVAF) (FRA: 4VV)Juva Life is working to bring the cannabis market face to face with the sector's next generation investment grade business model. From in-house research, cultivation, manufacturing, retail, and delivery services, Juva employs state of the art tools in discovery, development, and data science to identify new molecular profiles for major unmet medical needs. Our initial focus is on cannabis, where we are deploying our platform to target consumer and pharma applications. Find out more at: https://juvalife.com/.

For further information, please contact:Juva Life Investor RelationsTel: +1 833-333-5882 (JUVA)Email: inquiries@juvalife.com

Forward Looking StatementThis news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "except", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the objectives and business plans of the Company; ability to realize benefits from its recent corporate appointments; ability to retain its key personnel; the intention to grow the Company's business and operations; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; and the Company's ability to secure financing on reasonable terms.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company's management discussion and analysis for year ended December 31, 2019 under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties". Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.