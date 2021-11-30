Juva Life Launches Preclinical Comparative Study To Evaluate Anti-Inflammatory Properties Of Candidate JUVA-019 In Conjunction With Other Well-Known Cannabinoids

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTCQB: JUVAF) (FRANKFURT: 4VV) ("Juva Life," "Juva" or the "Company"), a life sciences portfolio company with operations in cannabis production and distribution as well as pharmaceutical research and development, announced today that it has launched a pre-clinical comparative study on its proprietary molecular candidate JUVA-019, comparing its anti-inflammatory properties as a standalone compound and in combination with well-known cannabinoids such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD). The goal of the study is to determine if Juva will advance JUVA-019 as a standalone compound, or if it will combine with other cannabinoids as a drug candidate with anti-inflammatory properties.

The study will be conducted in-house via Juva's research team, led by Dr. Sanjeev Gangwar, Ph.D., who has an extensive background in pharmaceutical research and development. The study will follow a similar protocol used previously to identify JUVA-019. JUVA-019 will be evaluated in combination with multiple well-known cannabinoids, one at a time, and then all together to evaluate their inhibition of IL1-beta and TNF-alpha, which are some of the biomarkers in the body that indicate inflammation. The results will then be compared to the results from JUVA-019, identifying which combination or standalone compound is more effective at inhibition of multiple cytokines implicated in inflammation.

"This is an important step in the research protocol of our pharmaceutical program on JUVA-019," said Doug Chloupek, CEO and Founder of Juva. "It's widely believed that in order for cannabis to be effective as an anti-inflammatory, all of the cannabinoids found in the plant must be present, creating what is known as the Entourage Effect. While there is plenty of anecdotal evidence that cannabis holds anti-inflammatory properties, the true cause of the mode of action remains unknown. Our mission is to research this very question and identify compounds within the plant that cause a positive reaction in reducing inflammation in the body."

Through the Company's research division, Juva has already identified two proprietary compounds they believe may hold this potential: JUVA-019 and JUVA-041. Inflammation is a response in the body to signal potential danger or damage to organs. Inflammation can be either short-lived (acute) or long-lasting (chronic), with underlying triggers such as cancer, heart disease, asthma, and arthritis. According to recent estimates by Rand Corporation , in 2014 nearly 60% of Americans had at least one chronic condition, 42% had more than one and 12% of adults had 5 or more chronic conditions causing inflammation — and worldwide, 3 of 5 people die due to chronic inflammatory diseases. The global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is estimated to reach USD $191.4 billion by 2027, as reported by Fortune Business Insights .

Where many companies are conducting researching on well-known cannabinoids such as CBD and THC, Juva has identified two proprietary, non-cannabinoid compounds, JUVA-019 and JUVA-041, with potentially greater anti-inflammatory properties than cannabinoids. The goal of the announced study will be to combine JUVA-019 with popular cannabinoids such as CBD and THC and to evaluate the anti-inflammatory properties when combined versus as a standalone compound.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

-Doug Chloupek-

Doug Chloupek, CEO and Founder

Juva Life Inc.

inquiries@juvalife.com

About Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTCQB: JUVAF) (FRA: 4VV)

Juva Life is employing state-of-the-art science to discover, develop and commercialize safe and effective wellness and pharmaceutical products, in both the cannabis consumer segment as well as the non-cannabinoid based medical industry. The Company is successfully executing against its 2018 roadmap, initially starting with standardization of cultivation, extraction, and formulation to offer consumers reproducible benefits. Juva is building upon these natural product process chemistry skills, to now include discovery pharmacology. The Company will leverage revenue derived from its retail operations to advance its consumer and clinical development efforts of Juva-019 and Juva-041, as well as other potentially valuable non-cannabinoid bioactives with significant consumer and pharma products applications. Juva is working to bring the Cannabis market face to face with the sector's next generation investment grade business model. Find out more at: https://juvalife.com/ .

For further information, please contact:

Juva Life Investor Relations

Tel: +1 833-333-5882 (JUVA)

Email: inquiries@juvalife.com

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "except", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the objectives and business plans of the Company; product development, commercialization strategy and future collaborations.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company's management discussion and analysis for year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties". Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

