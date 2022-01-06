Juva Life Advances JUVA-019 Into Preclinical Development For Inflammatory Disease

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTCQB: JUVAF) (FRANKFURT: 4VV) ("Juva Life," "Juva" or the "Company"), a life sciences portfolio company with operations in cannabis production and distribution as well as pharmaceutical research and development, announced today the advancement of JUVA-019 from discovery into pre-clinical development.

JUVA-019 is a small, non-cannabinoid molecule which has previously demonstrated potent anti-inflammatory properties in phenotypic assays of inflammation. Additional laboratory studies have now been completed verifying these initial findings, and furthermore suggest that JUVA-019 is a potent stand-alone compound, whose anti-inflammatory activity is not dependent on synergism with known cannabinoids.

"We are excited about the nomination of JUVA-019 to formal development in which we will conduct detailed structure activity relationships on the JUVA-019 chemical motif to optimize its anti-inflammatory and drug-like properties," stated Doug Chloupek, Juva Founder & CEO. "This is an important advancement in the validation of our platform, in that it suggests that there are unappreciated non-cannabinoid molecules in cannabis that may be both clinically and commercially valuable."

Leading up to this advancement, researchers at Juva conducted multiple studies, including a previously announced comparative study which explored multiple modes of action for JUVA-019. The goal of the study was to evaluate inhibition of IL1-beta and IFNg biomarkers, among others when introduced to JUVA-019 as a stand-alone molecule, which created a baseline. Additional studies now confirm that JUVA-019 does not require cannabinoids to elicit the observed anti-inflammatory effects.

"Our next steps will follow the prescriptive advancement of JUVA-019 through the gold standard pre-clinical and non-clinical drug development process, initially focusing on exploring the structural requirements for activity," stated Sanjeev Gangwar, Ph.D., Vice President of Chemistry at Juva. "In parallel we will explore PD/PK relationships in a battery of in vivo models of human disease, with an initial focus on analgesia."

The Company's business focus is the development of safe and effective treatments targeting the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is estimated to reach USD $191.4 billion by 2027, as reported by Fortune Business Insights.

About Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTCQB: JUVAF) (FRA: 4VV)

Juva Life is employing state-of-the-art science to discover, develop and commercialize safe and effective wellness and pharmaceutical products, in both the cannabis consumer segment as well as the non-cannabinoid based medical industry. The Company is successfully executing against its 2018 roadmap, initially starting with standardization of cultivation, extraction, and formulation to offer consumers reproducible benefits. Juva is building upon these natural product process chemistry skills, to now include discovery pharmacology. The Company will leverage revenue derived from its retail operations to advance its consumer and clinical development efforts of Juva-019 and Juva-041, as well as other potentially valuable non-cannabinoid bioactives with significant consumer and pharma products applications. Juva is working to bring the Cannabis market face to face with the sector's next generation investment grade business model. Find out more at: https://juvalife.com/ .

