JUV Consulting Names DentsuMB's Liz Fassl As Managing Director Of Accounts

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JUV Consulting (JUV), the leading Gen Z marketing company, today announced the addition of Liz Fassl to the team. Fassl will oversee JUV's entire client account portfolio. Fassl is an experienced client partner and marketing industry leader who brings over a decade of agency experience to JUV.

"We started JUV as a team of teenagers who were hungry to disrupt the marketing space -- and I could have never imagined we would be hiring the likes of Liz Fassl just five years later," said Ziad Ahmed, JUV Consulting's Co-founder & CEO. "Liz brings a wealth of experience to the team and will position JUV Consulting as a more inspired and inspiring company. We have gotten to this point based on our creativity, charisma, and community, but Liz is uniquely positioned to upskill our growing team to better serve our clients. She has already hit the ground running, challenging our thinking in many areas. We will look to her to help us understand how we can differentiate from the existing agency status quo to be better, more thoughtful, and forward-thinking. We have launched major purpose-driven campaigns across digital media without prior traditional agency experience, but now with Liz helping to chart our path forward -- the sky's the limit."

"I am thrilled to join JUV and lend my experience navigating complex client challenges and operationalizing account teams," said Liz Fassl, JUV's Managing Director of Accounts. "I see the tremendous potential in their offering. They are the real deal when it comes to connecting brands to young people. Like so many marketers, I have found myself in situations over the years where clients tasked us with communicating with Gen Z and there were no processes to bring young people to the table. JUV allows brands to go straight to the source."

Fassl boasts an extensive background in strategic leadership, brand management, and marketing communications. She has robust experience helping clients navigate complex ecosystems with exceptional proficiency in creative strategies, social campaigns, digital content, and large-scale productions. Her expertise spans a variety of industries such as travel, CPG, tech and B2B.

Prior to JUV, Fassl served as an established Vice President of Growth & Alliances at Dentsu mcgarrybowen (DentsuMB) in Chicago, Ill., where she also oversaw Disney Parks and Resorts, Experiences and Consumer Products. While there, Fassl helped promote the opening of Disney's Star Wars Galaxy's Edge and the rebrand of Disney Springs. She grew the Disney account to include Disney Asia -- helping launch Disneyland Hong Kong's Marvel attractions. She has worked with creative partners across Pixar, Marvel, and Lucas Film. Previous to DentsuMB, Fassl worked at Ogilvy, where she helped create 360° advertising programs for B2B tech giant CDW by partnering with Apple, Intel, HP, Cisco and Lenovo. She has an exceptional track record for creating value for clients at speed and scale.

With this appointment, Fassl will work closely with Ziad Ahmed, JUV's Co-founder & CEO, as she oversees JUV's full client portfolio to realize the Gen Z marketing firm's client excellence with best-in-class execution.

