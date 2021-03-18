Justworks Appoints Allison Rutledge-Parisi As Senior Vice President Of People

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Justworks , one the nation's fastest growing HR technology companies, today announced that Allison Rutledge-Parisi has joined as the Senior Vice President of People, effective immediately.

Rutledge-Parisi joins Justworks with over two decades of experience in developing strong and lasting internal team structures. As SVP of People, she will lead Justworks People function with a focus on recruitment, professional development, workplace structure and environment, employee well-being, and performance management. She will oversee all corporate HR functions to support Justworks' growing team of over 600 employees.

"Allison is well known for being an empathetic and thoughtful leader," said Mike Seckler, Chief Operating Officer at Justworks. "Her experience leading People and Human Resources teams through periods of change will be invaluable as we navigate our next chapter of growth. Allison's appointment is a key step towards building a preeminent People team to support our employees and attract top talent."

Rutledge-Parisi joins Justworks from The Metropolitan Museum of Art, bringing with her a deep experience supporting diverse workforces during periods of change, guiding organizational development, leading executive teams during transition, and managing all people-related processes within an organization.

"Justworks' People and Workplace Teams have built a strong foundation for helping employees to grow and succeed," said Allison Rutledge-Parisi, Senior Vice President of People at Justworks. "I am looking forward to building on this positive momentum, further strengthening Justworks' workforce diversity, and helping all employees realize their potential."

Rutledge-Parisi most recently served as the Chief Human Resources Officer at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where she was responsible for managing all human resources functions as well as project management of The Met's Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Access (DEIA) strategic planning. Prior to this role, Rutledge-Parisi held human resources and people community leadership roles at MacMillian Learning, Fab.com, and Kaplan.

Earlier this month, Justworks announced the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer and in January the hiring of two new senior executives to lead Health Insurance Underwriting and its Payments and Tax function .

About Justworks: Justworks makes it easier to start, run, and grow a business. Founded in 2012, Justworks, the fastest growing HR technology company, is a modern support system for work and life. With Justworks, entrepreneurs and their teams get access to big-company benefits, automated payroll, compliance support, and HR tools—all in one place. By combining the power of a Professional Employer Organization (PEO) with expert 24/7 customer service and a simple and intuitive platform, Justworks gives teams of all sizes the confidence to work fearlessly. To learn more, visit www.justworks.com , follow us on Twitter @JustworksHR and Instagram @Justworks_HR .

