Align, the premier global provider of technology infrastructure solutions and managed IT services, today announced the appointment of Justin Passey to its London Workplace Technology team as Director of Audio-Visual, EMEA.

Align, the premier global provider of technology infrastructure solutions and managed IT services, today announced the appointment of Justin Passey to its London Workplace Technology team as Director of Audio-Visual, EMEA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005201/en/

Justin Passey, Director of Audio-Visual Consultancy, Workplace Technology, EMEA (Photo: Business Wire)

Justin brings over 15 years of AV experience, spanning technical consultancy, design, and installation. Prior to joining Align's London team, Justin managed projects for prominent clients such as Yext, Peloton, Alvarez and Marsal, and Hearst Theater from Align's US Headquarters in New York City. Justin's hands-on involvement with the Peloton Super Studio project is just one piece of his impressive overall career progression.

"Justin's proven track record of advancing business objectives, coupled with his unparalleled depth of industry knowledge, uniquely position him for this leadership role," said Jim Dooling, CEO and President of Align. "He will be an instrumental driving force behind the continued enhancement and international expansion of our Workplace Technology and Audio-Visual solutions."

Justin's primary responsibility will be to help clients digitally transform through the design and deployment of next-generation collaboration technologies. These include conference and huddle room designs, projection and displays, sound reinforcement, video walls and interactive technology, and digital signage, to name a few.

"I am very excited to join Align's London team, where I look forward to expanding the reach of our successful AV consulting practice," said Justin. "I am ready to put my experience to work by leveraging my knowledge of industry best practices to better serve clients across the EMEA region."

About Align

Align is a premier global provider of technology infrastructure solutions. For over 33 years, leading firms worldwide have relied on Align to guide them through IT challenges, delivering complete, secure solutions for business change and growth. Align is headquartered in New York City and has offices in London, Chicago, San Francisco, Arizona, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. Learn more at www.align.com, and follow @AlignITAdvisor.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005201/en/