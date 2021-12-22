Justin K. Kinsey Has Been Named President Of SBT Industries, Globally The Semiconductor Industry's Longest Continually Operating Recruiting Firm With Over 30 Years Of Experience

PHOENIX, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SBT Industries ( https://sbtindustries.com/) proudly announced that Justin Kinsey would take over as President of the company, effective December 15, 2021. James P. Tiberia, the Founder and Chairman of SBT Industries is gratified that Justin has accepted this position and is taking his place exactly where he belongs - as President of SBT.

SBT has served some of the most storied companies in the industry, from pre-IPO startups to fortune 100 industry giants - nourished by the strength of long-term relationship building. SBT understands that companies must continually navigate both ebbs and flows in hiring needs - requiring recruiters who are committed partners and can work through these shifting cycles. But always at the heart of the world's most innovative teams there is the same secret: talented people.

Justin shared, "An important part of our evolving strategy involves a hyperfocus on the semiconductor industry and growing people and organizations with shared long-terms goals. Our goal is then to meet them (clients and candidates alike) at the intersection of where they've come from and where they're going - to find the perfect match for their needs. And with over 1200 key contributor and C-suite placements, with more than 250 management, director, and executive-level placements since 2008, we've already proven we can more than meet our clients' needs and expectations."

Background

Justin attended the University of Arizona, studying psychology and has continued his education with a focus on organizational design and development. He is a recruitment expert with a specialized focus in finding and placing engineers and executives for the semiconductor industry, including hardware engineering, software/firmware, manufacturing/foundries, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), and many other highly technical disciplines.

Justin Kinsey began his career at SBT in 2006 as a Technical Recruiter, quickly moving from Recruiting Manager to Director, Vice President, and finally EVP/Chief of Strategy before being appointed President by the Board of Directors. Already a regularly invited international speaker on various business and recruitment topics, Justin continues to serve as a recruitment and leadership advisor to multiple multinational Fortune 100 company CEOs.

As President, Justin will add to his responsibilities of guiding the strategic direction of the organization while also overseeing the day-to-day operations of the company. SBT is the most successful and longest continually operating semiconductor recruitment firm globally.

"We're extremely gratified that Justin has accepted this position and is taking his place as President of SBT. For the past 5 years Justin has led his teams and division well and now is the time for him to guide the entire company" said Jim Tiberia, SBT Founder and Chairman of the Board. "His tireless work helping to shape and guide the company over the past few years, through some tumultuous times, have more than justified his elevation to this position. In fact, he's overseen five consecutive record-breaking years, always maintaining a dedication to thoughtful and compassionate care for both our candidates and our clients. His unfailing work ethic and commitment to SBT will continue to be invaluable assets for the company moving ahead - and for years to come."

Learn more about why SBT should be the first phone call you make before that next hiring decision, at: www.SBTIndustries.com.

To schedule an interview please contact Layne Foley.Media Contact: Layne Foley602-834-5055 326155@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/justin-k-kinsey-has-been-named-president-of-sbt-industries-globally-the-semiconductor-industrys-longest-continually-operating-recruiting-firm-with-over-30-years-of-experience-301449975.html

SOURCE SBT Industries