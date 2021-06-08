Justin Fincher, PhD, Appointed Vice President For Advancement And Executive Director Of The Stony Brook Foundation

STONY BROOK, N.Y., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Justin Fincher, PhD, vice president for advancement at The Ohio State University, has been appointed vice president for advancement, effective August 23, 2021, announced Stony Brook University President, Maurie McInnis. Reporting directly to President McInnis and serving as a member of her senior management team, Fincher will provide leadership for the University's development and alumni relations operations and serve as executive director of the Stony Brook Foundation.

"In Justin Fincher, we have found someone with incredible experience and who shares our University's values," said President McInnis. "Not only is he a leader in higher education with a growing national reputation, his education and career have been shaped by public universities, which he believes create opportunity and make a meaningful impact like no other educational institutions. I look forward to welcoming Justin to campus, where he will play a key leadership role in the Stony Brook Foundation and help the University, Stony Brook Medicine, and the Long Island State Veterans Home realize all of our ambitious aspirations in research, teaching, and service."

Since 2013, while at The Ohio State University (OSU), Fincher has been responsible for strategy, operations, and resources to mobilize multibillion-dollar campaigns effectively and engage hundreds of thousands of alumni and donors in developing philanthropic support for the institution's mission and goals. In that role, he manages a team of 125 staff and cultivates philanthropic support for academic departments and medicine.

He led the successful conclusion of OSU's previous $3 billion campaign, one that engaged 750,000 donors, and oversaw the planning and launch of its latest $4.5 billion campaign. He served as chief operating officer of the OSU Alumni Association and worked closely with its board, and is providing interim leadership for the 80-person fundraising team for Ohio State's Wexner Medical Center and Health Science Colleges, which raises $200 million annually. Before his work at OSU, Justin held leadership roles at Rutgers University and Johns Hopkins University.

A higher education leader with a growing national reputation in the advancement profession, Justin is an active volunteer leader in the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE). He also developed and leads the Advancement Leadership Lab, a joint venture of nine public research universities to accelerate the growth of senior leadership in their advancement organizations.

Justin earned his bachelor's degree in biological sciences from Rutgers University. He earned his master's in college student personnel and PhD in higher education administration, both from the University of Maryland. He has taught and advised master's and doctoral students at Maryland and Ohio State.

"I believe in the power of public research universities to develop engaged citizens who make a meaningful difference within their communities," said Fincher. " Stony Brook has been on a remarkable journey, and I am thrilled to join President McInnis and a passionate team that is poised for continued growth. My family and I look forward to joining the Stony Brook family and meeting members of the campus community, alumni, and friends."

About Stony Brook University

Stony Brook University, widely regarded as a SUNY flagship, is going far beyond the expectations of today's public universities. With more than 27,000 students, 2,800 faculty members, more than 200,000 alumni, an academic medical center and 18 NCAA Division I athletic programs, it is one of only four University Center campuses in the State University of New York ( SUNY) system. The University embraces its mission to provide comprehensive undergraduate, graduate, and professional education of the highest quality, and has been ranked among the top 35 public universities in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. Fostering a commitment to academic research and intellectual endeavors, Stony Brook's membership in the Association of American Universities (AAU) places it among the top 65 research institutions in North America. The University's distinguished faculty have earned esteemed awards such as the Nobel Prize, Pulitzer Prize, Indianapolis Prize for animal conservation, Abel Prize and the inaugural Breakthrough Prize in Mathematics. Part of the management team of Brookhaven National Laboratory of the U.S. Department of Energy, Stony Brook is one of only eight universities that has a role in running a national laboratory. Providing economic growth for neighboring communities and the wider geographic region, the University totals an impressive $7.23 billion in increased economic output on Long Island. Follow us on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/stonybrooku/) and Twitter(@stonybrooku).

This news release was issued on behalf of Newswise ™. For more information, visit http://www.newswise.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/justin-fincher-phd-appointed-vice-president-for-advancement-and-executive-director-of-the-stony-brook-foundation-301308499.html

SOURCE Stony Brook University