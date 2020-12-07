Justin Bieber Returns To The Live Stage, Partners With T-Mobile For Next-Level New Year's Eve Concert

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Justin Bieber is teaming up with T-Mobile to host a blowout livestream concert — Bieber's first live show since 2017 — to kick off the New Year! Fans across the globe can tune into "T-Mobile Presents New Year's Eve Live with Justin Bieber," Thursday, Dec. 31 starting at 7:15 p.m. PT/ 10:15 p.m. ET with the cannot-miss performance beginning at 8 p.m. PT/ 11 p.m. ET. Plus, T-Mobile will be amping up the New Year's party with more fan experiences to come.

T-Mobile customers can score free access to the livestream concert through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app or by heading to www.JustinBieberNYE.com starting Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 2 a.m. PT/ 5 a.m. ET, while everyone else can purchase access for $25 to the unforgettable experience at www.JustinBieberNYE.com. Access will be available through Jan. 1, 2021 at 3 p.m. ET.

"I've worked with T-Mobile for a long time — they're such a fun brand, and we're working on more surprises to watch out for during this special night," said Justin Bieber. "I can't wait to partner on this epic New Year's Eve concert with them, and give everyone a safe way to kick 2020 out the door, together."

After closing out 2020 with three smash singles — "Holy," with Chance The Rapper, "Lonely" with benny blanco, and "Monster" with Shawn Mendes — Justin Bieber reigns as one of the biggest artists in the world: the #1 artist on YouTube with 60 million subscribers, the #2 artist on Spotify global with over 65 million monthly listeners, over 200 million in combined U.S. radio audience per week, and three Grammy nominations and an American Music Award for his 2020 album Changes.

Since T-Mobile Tuesdays launched in 2016, Un-carrier customers have snagged over 450 million fun freebies and deals, including free MLB.TV, Taco Bell tacos, Dunkin' credit, Redbox rentals, Atom movie tickets, Live Nation concert tickets, Shell gasoline, and more — just for being T-Mobile customers. For more details visit: https://www.t-mobile.com/offers/t-mobile-tuesdays. T-Mobile customers can download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app for iOS or Android.

Follow @TMobile on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates leading up to the event.

Qualifying service & app download required for T-Mobile Tuesdays.

About Justin BieberGlobal superstar Justin Bieber has amassed more than 50 billion streams and more than 60 million albums sold worldwide, and currently ranks as one of the biggest recording artists in the world. Bieber is the #1 artist on YouTube with over 60 million subscribers, the #1 artist on Spotify globally with over 70 million monthly listeners, is currently reaching over 200 million in combined U.S. radio audience, and was recently nominated for three Grammy nominations and an American Music Award for his multi-platinum 2020 album Changes. Bieber's Grammy-winning 2015 album Purpose has sold over 21 million copies worldwide.

About Moment HouseMoment House is the premium digital live platform that connects artists and their core fans for global, elevated ticketed experiences — called Moments. With a mission to bring people together through art and technology, Moment House is uniquely crafted with a focus on artist-friendliness, elegant design, user experience, and support for seamless merchandise integrations, global payments, and more.

Founded in 2019 by an inaugural graduate of the Jimmy Iovine & Dr. Dre Academy for Innovation at USC, Moment House has hosted "Moments" by a range of artists including Halsey, Kaytranada, Ruel, Yungblud, and more. The company is backed by top tier investors across the music industry and Silicon Valley, including: Scooter Braun, Troy Carter, Jared Leto, Forerunner, Kygo, and Kevin Mayer. For more information on Moment House, visit momenthouse.com.

About VenewLiveVenewLive is a Digital Live Performance Streaming Platform that delivers a unique immersive experience to global music fans, expanding viewership beyond physical venues. Our Multi-View technology enlivens the artists' performances, delivering on-stage magic and energy to fans virtually. Through our digital interactive features, the fans will feel seen and valued by the artists and enjoy a collective viewing experience with other fans.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/justin-bieber-returns-to-the-live-stage-partners-with-t-mobile-for-next-level-new-years-eve-concert-301187380.html

SOURCE Def Jam Recordings