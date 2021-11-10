Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Justin Bieber And Tim Hortons Announce Collaboration To Bring New Menu And Merch Items To Restaurants In Canada And The U.S., Starting With Limited-edition Timbiebs Timbits

The collection of three Timbiebs flavours - Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle - will launch in participating Canadian and American Tim Hortons restaurants on Nov.
Author:

  • The collection of three Timbiebs flavours - Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle - will launch in participating Canadian and American Tim Hortons restaurants on Nov. 29.
  • A lineup of Timbiebs merchandise will also be available at participating Tim Hortons restaurants on Nov. 29. More details will be revealed soon.
  • Watch the Timbiebs TV commercial starring Justin

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons and Justin Bieber are proud to announce a partnership to collaborate on menu innovations and co-branded merchandise, all inspired by Justin's fanatical love of the Tims brand.

Tim Hortons guests in Canada and the United States will get their first taste of the collaboration on Nov. 29, with the launch of a limited-edition selection of Timbiebs Timbits in Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle flavours.

Justin shared with the Tims team that Timbits are his favourite item on the menu, which led to a multi-stage, iterative journey with Chef Tallis Voakes, Tim Hortons Director of Culinary Innovation, to experiment with different flavour combinations and collaborate on the recipes that guests can soon try for themselves.

"Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine," said Justin. "I grew up on Tim Hortons and it's always been something close to my heart."

Tim Hortons is thrilled with how Justin has been all-in on this partnership, said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons, including filming a fun TV commercial for the Timbiebs launch.

"What's amazing about working with Justin is he has an authentic, lifelong relationship with Tims and he was so invested in working on Timbiebs and our future plans together," said Bagozzi.

"He knows exactly what our guests already love about the Tims brand and he's helping us deliver new menu innovations that we know they're going to love. We're really looking forward to what's next."

A lineup of Timbiebs merch will also be available in participating restaurants in Canada and the United States on Nov. 29 - more details will be announced soon.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with more than 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages - including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® - alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

SOURCE Tim Hortons