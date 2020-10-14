Just In Time For Open Enrollment: LifeSecure Launches Newer, Better Solution For Remote Selling

BRIGHTON, Mich., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeSecure Insurance Company has brought another new solution for remote selling to the supplemental health market with eQuote, a personalized remote quoting tool that eliminates the need for agents and clients to screenshare or meet in person.

eQuote is available for use with LifeSecure's individual and worksite Accident, Critical Illness and Hospital Recovery insurance.

"LifeSecure has always placed an emphasis on using emerging technology and developing forward-thinking solutions to provide a better insurance experience for agents and customers," said Scott Reid, LifeSecure vice president of Sales and Strategic Relationships. "eQuote allows agents to improve efficiency by distributing application-ready quotes, boost customer satisfaction, and safely support clients during this year's socially distant open enrollment."

Whether separated across town or across the country, eQuote makes it easy for agents to remotely connect clients with the coverage they need to help protect their family and finances. An agent simply runs a personalized quote from their computer, sends an automated email from LifeSecure, and their client securely applies for the quoted coverage from the comfort of their own home - all within a matter of minutes.

eQuote is the latest addition to LifeSecure's online toolkit that's helping agents thrive in the remote workplace by providing a streamlined virtual sales experience from start to finish. Other tools include:

Simplified online applications to simultaneously quote and apply for multiple products

Application signatures via text and email

Digital policy delivery to facilitate a paperless experience

Self-service online portals for agents, worksite clients and policyholders

Additionally, LifeSecure's Sales team has been providing one-on-one support to agents and brokers in recent months to help them sharpen their skills, host efficient virtual meetings, and conduct business remotely.

"LifeSecure prides itself on being nimble and quickly responding to change. We're proud to help agents do the same to find success in today's environment and in the long-term," Reid said.

About LifeSecure Insurance CompanyBased in Brighton, Mich., LifeSecure Insurance Company is dedicated to its mission of delivering an exceptional insurance experience. The company offers supplemental health and long term care insurance products. LifeSecure is licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia. Additional information is available at www.YourLifeSecure.com.

