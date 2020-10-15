Just In Time For Global Handwashing Day: A Hand Sanitizer That Smells Like… Hallmark Christmas Movies?

DETROIT, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Air Beauty Co. is kicking the hand washing game up a notch, just in time for Global Hand Washing Day.

Sure, it's one of the most important things people can do to protect their health. But compared to World Happiness Day or National Unicorn Day, this one seems a bit boring.

That's all changing this year, because the Pumpkin Spice and Hallmark Christmas Movie Revolutions just elevated the global holiday.

Enter the new line of Hand Wash Sprays that beauty influencers call "the only good thing to come out of 2020."

On Air Beauty Co.'s sanitizer sprays include Fall Sweaters & Lattes (pumpkin spice & everything nice) and Christmas Movie Marathon (think of eating holiday treats in PJs by the fireplace). The women-owned company boasts the sprays are 77% alcohol to kill germs, 23% skin-loving ingredients to soften hands, and 100% the best-smelling sanitizers on the market.

The scents are all supposed to make the user feel some kind of way for a quick reality escape. And it's working. Reviewers rave, " Wine O'Clock Somewhere Hand Wash Spray takes us back to the carefree days when we could run off for a girls' weekend of wine tasting." Cheers to that!

There are also aromatherapy versions designed specifically for masks, that kill germs, refresh, and prevent maskne. And the crowning jewel? A holiday gift set of its most popular sanitizers.

Because nothing says 2020 like a gift-wrapped box of trendy sanitizers under the tree. To mix it up, don't forget the mask accessories. Shoppers personal favorites are the Social Distancing Mask Case and the jeweled mask chain ( Mask Flair) that says "Essential AF", because, well, isn't everyone right now?

Someday, people may look back and laugh. Until then, Happy Global Hand Washing Day. Stay safe out there (and smelling like pumpkin spice)!

www.onairbeauty.com

