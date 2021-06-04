JUST HOW CHEESY ARE YOU? Farm Rich Kicks Off Search For First 'Chief Cheese Officer'

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Rich, one of America's "cheesiest" frozen snack brands, has announced a nationwide search for a cheese-eating, content-creating individual to join its ranks as the very first Chief Cheese Officer (CCO) . The search begins on none other than National Cheese Day, June 4, and is open through July 7, 2021.

"We're ready to give one of our lucky fans a chance to bring their ideas to life in the role of Chief Cheese Officer."

The applicant with the most impressive cheese-loving credentials will be bestowed the title of Honorary Chief Cheese Officer and receive $5,000, plus a vacation to Georgia's beautiful St. Simons Island, home to Farm Rich headquarters. There, the CCO will have the chance to tour the Farm Rich plant where America's favorite Mozzarella Sticks are made and collaborate with the brand team. Plus, they'll have Farm Rich cheese snacks on tap for a year…Cheese Curds, Mozz Sticks, Loaded Potato Skins, Mozz Bites, and the list goes on.

What does the gig entail? The CCO will give America another reason to celebrate cheese by helping to declare a new cheese holiday (hello, National Mozz Stick Day…or could it be Cheese for Breakfast Day?), create fun social media content for @FarmRichSnacks and suggest crave-worthy concepts for the Farm Rich snack lineup. The 45-day virtual position starts Aug. 2, 2021.

Ciera Womack, Farm Rich Director of Marketing, says if you have the cheese to be CCO, then apply now. "Farm Rich is known for its 'cheesy' snacks and appetizers and we're ready to give one of our lucky fans a chance to bring their ideas to life in the role of Chief Cheese Officer. There will be some work involved, but if you're passionate about cheese, it should hardly feel like work at all. Go ahead and apply; You might just land the cheesiest job of a lifetime!"

To apply, visit FarmRich.com/chief-cheese-officer by July 7, 2021.

Who Can Apply?

Farm Rich Snackers

Cheese Connoisseurs

Must be 18 Years or Older

U.S. Residents

Self-Proclaimed Cheese-Heads

Compensation & Benefits

$5,000 to conduct "field" research and support Farm Rich team for 45 days

to conduct "field" research and support Farm Rich team for 45 days A trip to Farm Rich HQ at St. Simons Island, Ga. for 3 days, 2 nights

for 3 days, 2 nights A tour of Farm Rich's Mozz Stick plant in Brunswick, Ga.

A year's supply of Farm Rich snacks

A whole wheel of cheese swag

Farm Rich Chief Cheese Officer ContestNo Purchase Necessary. Open to U.S. residents ages 18+. Begins 6/4/21 and ends 7/7/21. Message and data rates may apply. Void where prohibited. Eligibility and other restrictions apply. See FarmRich.com for Official Rules.

About Farm Rich Farm Rich has been making some of America's favorite frozen cheese snacks since 1982, including the brand's #1 bestselling Mozzarella Sticks. A division of Rich Products, the company is based in St. Simons Island, Ga., and features a full portfolio of frozen snack and appetizer products, as well as plant-based offerings. All products are sold at grocery and club stores nationwide, and online. FarmRich.com

