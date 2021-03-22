Just Energy Provides Update On Listing Of Its Shares

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Energy Group Inc. ("Just Energy" or the "Company"), a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions and renewable energy options to customers, today announced that it has given notice to the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") that the Company will not appeal the previously announced recommendation by NYSE staff that the Company be delisted after receiving creditor protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) and under Chapter 15 in the United States. As a result, the Company's common shares will be immediately suspended from trading on the NYSE. The NYSE will proceed to file a delisting application with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company's common shares will commence trading on the OTC Pink Market in the United States.

The Company also announced that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") to list the Company's common shares. While the Company anticipates that its application with the TSX-V will be processed within 30 to 60 days, there is no guarantee that the TSX-V will approve the listing.

The changes to the markets on which the Company's common shares trade do not impact the Company's continued business operations or services to its customers across North America.

Just Energy is a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions and renewable energy options to customers. Currently operating in the United States and Canada, Just Energy serves residential and commercial customers.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the delisting of the shares of the Company from the NYSE and the listing of the shares on the OTC Pink Market and the TSX-V and the timing thereof; and the changes to the markets on which the common shares trade not impacting the Company's continued business operations or services to its customers.

