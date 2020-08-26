Just Add Water: Protein Pancake Mix, Flourish, Launches In The United States

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Flourish Pancakes, a Canadian-based protein pancake mix launches in the United States through its e-commerce platform. The brand 's three flavors — Vanilla, Buttermilk, and Chocolate — are available for purchase separately, or in limited-edition value packs.

Just add water to the mix and Flourish will do the rest. Made from all-natural ingredients and fortified with superfoods, in just one serving this mix provides 23 grams of protein, 7 grams of fiber, and contains 0 added sugar, leaving you feeling full and nourished. Mixes retail for $6.99 USD per bag or $27.96 USD for a variety pack (4 bags) and can be purchased online.

"After seeing how Flourish changed the lives of Canadians and their relationship with healthy breakfast foods, we decided it was only fitting to bring our product to the U.S.," said founder, Andrew Maida. "We are so excited to be a part of American consumers 'morning routines and hope that we can ignite change here too."

Everyone knows that eating breakfast is the most important meal of the day, yet many Americans admit that they skip it daily due to busy mornings filled with bringing children to school and getting to work on time. This is why Andrew Maida, the 25-year-old founder behind Flourish Pancakes set out to make breakfast a priority. His mission: improve eating habits by transforming the indulgent foods you crave to fit your healthy lifestyle.

"There is an opposing relationship in the mind of most consumers where taste and nutrition are inversely correlated. The tastier something is, the less nutritious it must be. We strive to change that by creating products and recipes that surprise and delight people," Maida said. "Our nutritional benefits always come first and then we surprise consumers with how good it tastes."

Whether you 're going for the classic breakfast staple, pancakes, or looking to incorporate Flourish mix into other kitchen creations, the possibilities are endless. From protein donuts to muffins, to multigrain bread and more, Flourish can help you create your favorite recipes utilizing everyday ingredients found in your kitchen.

About Flourish

Flourish was founded in 2018 on a mission to improve eating habits by transforming indulgent foods consumers crave in order to suit a healthier lifestyle. Since its inception, the ultra-healthy protein pancake mixes have served over 20,000 Canadian families. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Flourish continues their growth with a recent expansion to the United States. To date, the company has proudly served over 1 million pancakes, becoming a breakfast staple in the morning routines of kids and adults alike. For more information, visit flourishpancakes.us and follow us on Instagram @flourishpancakes.

