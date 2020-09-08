Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation At Upcoming Conferences In September 2020

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. ("Jushi" or the "Company") (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQB: JUSHF), a globally-focused, multi-state cannabis and hemp operator, today announced that Erich Mauff, Co-Founder, Co-President and Board Member of Jushi, will participate at three upcoming conferences:

Beacon Securities Virtual Cannabis Conference 2020 is being held on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Mr. Mauff will be participating in virtual one-on-one investor meetings that day.

Alliance Global Partners' Consumer Cannabis Virtual Conference is being held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Mr. Mauff will be participating in virtual one-on-one investor meetings that day.

Canaccord Genuity Virtual U.S. Cannabis Symposium is being held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Mr. Mauff will be participating in virtual one-on-one investor meetings that day.

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jushi's management during these events, please contact Jushi's Investor Relations at Investors@jushico.com .

