Jurny Launches Global Expansion With Strategic Partnership In The Middle East

Next-Gen Tech Platform Locks in First International Location in Tel Aviv with Plans to Expand to the United Arab Emirates

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jurny, Inc., a leading hospitality tech company offering SaaS-based management solutions, today announced an agreement with I-Swift Ltd to operate a new apartment hotel in the center of Israel's cultural and commercial capital, Tel Aviv. Jurny will integrate its proprietary technology and management services to deliver a contactless guest experience and streamline operations, including booking services, cleaning management and customer support. The partnership closed during a historic time for Israel and the UAE, following an agreement set to unlock bilateral trade and billion-dollar investment between each of the countries.

Jurny offers a turnkey management solution for boutique hotels and multi-family building owners designed to transform rooms and units into fully furnished, completely automated, branded suites. Units are upgraded with smart home technology to enable a contactless, on-demand experience from check-in to check-out. The company's vertically integrated model is structured to reduce overhead, address redundancies and increase profits for stakeholders.

Located in the historic Tel Aviv district with access to both the Mediterranean Sea and the city's upscale offerings, the apartment hotel will combine Jurny's advanced technology and management solution with I-Swift's unique wellness offerings including a herbal garden, yoga lessons and other health and wellness-inspired services to develop a first of its kind retreat-like accommodations experience.

" Tel Aviv is one of the most innovative cities in the world, making it an ideal location to expand our global presence and further establish the Jurny brand," said David Phillips, co-founder and president of Jurny. "Jurny has seen record growth over the past year, and we are dedicated to creating a modern and unparalleled experience for travelers while fostering mutually beneficial relationships with our partners. This partnership signifies a major milestone as we work to introduce our world-class technology and services to new markets."

Jurny currently operates more than 370 units across seven markets with more than 2,500 additional units in the pipeline. In addition to Tel Aviv, the company recently signed agreements to operate new locations in major U.S. cities, including Lexington, Ky., Miami and Nashville.

"Jurny's innovative hospitality model has positioned the company for exponential international growth. We are looking forward to growing together in this partnership bringing both efficiency and soul to our property developments," said Naomi Zohar, co-founder and CEO of I-Swift Ltd. "The company has delivered proven results for partners by modernizing operations with its seamless technology solutions designed to accommodate remote check-in services, keyless entry, virtual concierge services and more. As we look to grow beyond Tel Aviv to the UAE, we envision Jurny as a long-term partner for our real estate portfolio."

About JurnyJurny is a hospitality tech company offering SaaS-based management solutions designed to accommodate the evolving needs and expectations of the modern traveler. Jurny connects consumers with high-end branded suites and apartments owned by independent property and hotel owners for short-term stays. From design to implementation, Jurny's turnkey management service enables an industry-first true automated experience from check-in to check out for both guests and owners, resulting in flawless operations and increased profits. Jurny is pioneering the next generation of tech-first, on-demand hospitality.

For more information, please visit www.jurny.com , and join the conversation on Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About I-Swift LtdI-Swift Ltd is an Israeli-based real estate development company that creates international investment opportunities by combining prime location real estate and enhancing it with wellness-oriented services, providing additional value to its residents.

For more information, please visit www.iswift.vip (launching January 2021).

Media Contact: Angela Petersen 255492@email4pr.com(631) 830-3305

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jurny-launches-global-expansion-with-strategic-partnership-in-the-middle-east-301139985.html

SOURCE Jurny, Inc.