Jurata Thin Film, Inc. Selected As Finalist In Developing World Technology & Health Categories Of Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards

Fast Company recognizes Jurata's thin film technology for its potential to revolutionize the distribution, storage, and delivery of vaccines and biologics, increasing access to these technologies throughout the world.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jurata Thin Film, Inc. has been announced today as a finalist in Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards in the categories of Developing World Technology and Health. These awards honor the businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation when it comes to solving health and climate crises, social injustice, or economic inequality.

A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 4,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more. Plus, several new categories were added, including Pandemic Response, Urban Design, and Architecture. The 2021 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Brazil to Denmark to Vietnam.

Jurata's proprietary thin film technology thermostabilizes vaccines, enabling therapeutics that normally require refrigeration or freezing to be stored at room temperature for years. This removal of all cold chain requirements for vaccine storage and distribution significantly improves access to these therapies for people throughout the world. These thin films are the size of a postage stamp and can be administered under the tongue or inside the cheek, allowing needle-free delivery. Additionally, thin films can be rehydrated for therapeutic administration via intranasal spray or injection. This versatility, combined with its ability to thermostabilize myriad pharmaceutical payloads gives these thin films the potential to revolutionize vaccine and biologic delivery.

Fast Company recognized Jurata Thin Film as a finalist in the category of Developing World Technology due to their technology's ability to facilitate vaccine and therapeutic delivery to people in remote and low-resource regions. "Our technology is small, light-weight, can be transported without bulky or heavy ice packs, and can be administered very easily to patients, easing the burden on healthcare workers and facilitating last-mile delivery in developing countries," states the inventor of Jurata's thin film technology and its Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Maria Croyle. The ability of Jurata's thin films to be administered under the tongue or through an intranasal spray could also increase patient compliance due to its needle-free nature.

Jurata Thin Film was also recognized by Fast Company as a finalist in the Health category due to their thin film's potential to transform the pharmaceutical industry's approach to biotherapeutic manufacturing, storage, and administration. In addition to the advantages enabled by its thermostability, "the incorporation of our thin films completely removes the need for lyophilization in pharmaceutical manufacturing," Dr. Croyle adds, "improving manufacturing efficiency and decreasing costs."

"There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it is important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

"We are humbled to be honored as part of Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards," notes Dr. Croyle. "Jurata is working tirelessly to get our thin film technology out to people throughout the world, as quickly as possible. We are very proud of our technology and look forward to seeing its impact on vaccine and biologic delivery."

About the World Changing Ideas Awards:World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About Jurata Thin Film, Inc: Founded in 2019, Jurata Thin Film, Inc. is a privately-held biotechnology company working to revolutionize the way vaccines and biologics are stored, distributed and delivered to all who need them around the world. Jurata's thin films can be stored at room temperature for up to three years prior to reconstitution and for up eight months after reconstitution while maintaining therapeutic payload potency. Their technology has also been proven to protect its cargo even when exposed to extreme temperatures, as is often the case during shipping and distribution. This technology could remove the need for cold chain logistics in vaccine and biologic transport and storage, while exponentially reducing the space required to store these lifesaving therapies. Parties interested in learning more about or partnering with Jurata Thin Film should visit www.juratatf.com for additional information.

CONTACT: Megan Livingston, mlivingston@juratatf.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jurata-thin-film-inc-selected-as-finalist-in-developing-world-technology--health-categories-of-fast-companys-2021-world-changing-ideas-awards-301282420.html

SOURCE Jurata Thin Film