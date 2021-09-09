JupiterOne Wins Prestigious SINET 16 Innovator Award For Security

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JupiterOne, the cybersecurity industry's leading provider of cyber asset management and governance solutions, today announced that it has been named a winner of the annual SINET 16 Innovator Award .

The winning companies were selected for having "the most innovative and compelling technologies in their fields to address cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities" by SINET, an organization that works to accelerate cybersecurity innovation through public-private partnerships.

The winners were chosen from a field of 190 applicants from 18 countries. The applicants were evaluated in a series of two rounds by the SINET Judging Committee, made up of 117 private and government security professionals, including leading risk executives, experts in government intelligence and defense agencies, venture capitalists, and investment bankers.

"JupiterOne is honored to receive this significant industry recognition as one of this year's SINET 16 Innovators," said Erkang Zheng, Chief Executive of JupiterOne. "We know that the market competition is fierce, so we are very proud of the work that our whole team put in to achieve this distinction."

SINET launched the award program 12 years ago to accelerate innovation across industry sectors and government agencies by increasing the awareness of value-add technologies developed by early-stage and emerging security companies.

SINET focuses on introducing leading innovators into the cybersecurity industry. It accelerates innovation by encouraging collaboration, breaking down communication barriers, and facilitating high-level sharing of ideas and best practices between senior-level security professionals from the private and public sectors and solution providers, buyers, researchers, and investors.

About JupiterOne

JupiterOne is a cyber asset management and governance solution company, providing visibility and security into your entire cyber asset universe. JupiterOne creates a contextual knowledge base using graphs and relationships as the single source of truth for an organization's cyber asset operations. With JupiterOne , teams can discover, monitor, understand, and act on changes in their digital environments. Cloud resources, ephemeral devices, identities, access rights, code, pull requests, and much more are collected, graphed, and monitored automatically by JupiterOne. Visit us on social media: Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube.

