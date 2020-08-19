Jupiter Medical Center Earns National Recognition For Orthopedics

Only Hospital in the State of Florida Awarded Two Blue Distinction Certifications and Three Gold Seals of Approval® from The Joint Commission for Hip, Knee, Shoulder and Spine Surgery

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jupiter Medical Center, ranked number one for safety, quality and patient satisfaction in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast region, today announced it has been selected as a Blue Distinction Center+ for Total Hip & Knee Replacement, and Spine Surgery, as well as receiving The Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission for Total Hip & Knee Replacement, Total Shoulder Replacement, and Spine Surgery. Jupiter Medical Center is the only hospital in the state of Florida to earn all five highly coveted accreditations, a designation awarded by the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association for delivering exceptional care and results for patients undergoing these orthopedic surgeries.

"The orthopedic program at Jupiter Medical Center provides world-class care to patients who come from all parts of the country to receive the best outcomes possible," said Dr. Amit Rastogi, president and CEO of Jupiter Medical Center. "It's an honor to be recognized for meeting the vigorous criteria for outstanding orthopedic care set by both the prestigious The Joint Commission and the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program."

The Joint Commission is the recognized global leader for health care accreditation. The independent, not-for-profit organization examines a hospital's quality achievement in patient care and safety and establishes the most rigorous standards to raise the bar among health care providers globally. Furthermore, Blue Distinction Centers® are nationally designated healthcare facilities that demonstrate a commitment to delivering high-quality patient safety and better health outcomes, based on objective measures that were developed with input from the medical community and leading accreditation and quality organizations.

Jupiter Medical Center takes a coordinated and comprehensive approach to orthopedic care, delivered by an expert, multidisciplinary team of surgeons, physical therapists and other skilled clinicians. The Anderson Family Orthopedic & Spine Center at Jupiter Medical Center has long been at the forefront of joint replacement and spine care, providing innovative and high-quality diagnosis and treatment.

As a Blue Distinction Center for Knee and Hip Replacement, Jupiter Medical Center is recognized for its expertise in total knee and hip replacement surgeries, including assessments of patients' physical abilities after surgery, known as "functional outcomes." Blue Distinction Centers+ is an additional designation recognizing Jupiter Medical Center's performance on measures of cost effectiveness and affordability, such as lower complication rates and fewer hospital readmissions.

Jupiter Medical Center has also invested in innovative technologies that offer less invasive treatment options, better results and speedier recovery times. The hospital recently enhanced its total knee replacement capabilities with Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Technology. The Mako Robotic-Arm creates a 3D virtual model of the patient's bone anatomy, allowing medical teams to place implants virtually, prior to surgery. Once the surgical team is satisfied with the virtual model, they can use the Mako to proceed with surgery. This allows for more precise bone preparation, less soft tissue injury, and the potential for less pain and a speedier recovery. The Mako is also used for partial knee and hip replacements, and total hip replacements.

"Implementing new technologies, such as the Mako for knee and hip replacements, is just one example of our ongoing efforts to enhance patient care and help our patients get back to enjoying their lives without pain or mobility limitations," Dr. Rastogi said.

Facilities designated as Blue Distinction Centers® for Spine Surgery demonstrate expertise in cervical and lumbar fusion, cervical laminectomy and lumbar laminectomy/discectomy procedures, resulting in fewer patient complications and readmissions compared to other facilities. Additionally, to meet The Joint Commission's certification for spine surgery, providers must meet three core requirements: standards, clinical practice guidelines, and performance measurement.

Dr. Rastogi says, "To be the only hospital in the state to earn all of these highly coveted awards for quality and safety, is an accomplishment earned by the expertise of the entire orthopedic team, and our focus on minimally invasive techniques and reducing patient recovery times."

For more information about Jupiter Medical Center's award-winning orthopedics care, visit www.jupitermed.com/services/orthopedics/.

About Jupiter Medical Center

Rated number one for safety, quality and patient satisfaction, Jupiter Medical Center is the leading destination for world-class health care in Palm Beach County and across the Treasure Coast region. Recognized as the region's only independent, not-for-profit hospital, Jupiter Medical Center offers a comprehensive continuum of inpatient and outpatient healthcare services, expertise and specialties, including orthopedics and spine care, cancer care, cardiac and vascular care, comprehensive stroke, obstetrics & maternity care, pediatrics, emergency care as well as diagnostic imaging, screening, testing and urgent care. For more information about Jupiter Medical Center, please call (561) 462-8540 or visit www.jupitermed.com.

About Joint Commission

The mission of The Joint Commission is to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. Its vision is that all people always experience the safest, highest quality, best-value health care across all settings. For more information, visit www.jointcommission.org.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association is a national federation of 36 independent, community-based and locally operated Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies that collectively provide health care coverage for one in three Americans. BCBSA provides health care insights through The Health of America Report series and the national BCBS Health Indexsm. For more information on BCBSA and its member companies, please visit BCBS.com. We also encourage you to connect with us on Facebook, check out our videos on YouTube and follow us on Twitter.

About Blue Distinction Centers Blue Distinction Centers (BDC) met overall quality measures for patient safety and outcomes, developed with input from the medical community. A Local Blue Plan may require additional criteria for facilities located in its own service area; for details, contact your Local Blue Plan. Blue Distinction Centers+ (BDC+) also met cost measures that address consumers' need for affordable health care. Each facility's cost of care is evaluated using data from its Local Blue Plan. Facilities in CA, ID, NY, PA, and WA may lie in two Local Blue Plans' areas, resulting in two evaluations for cost of care; and their own Local Blue Plans decide whether one or both cost of care evaluation(s) must meet BDC+ national criteria. National criteria for BDC and BDC+ are displayed on bcbs.com. Individual outcomes may vary. For details on a provider's in-network status or your own policy's coverage, contact your Local Blue Plan and ask your provider before making an appointment. Neither Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association nor any Blue Plans are responsible for non-covered charges or other losses or damages resulting from Blue Distinction or other provider finder information or care received from Blue Distinction or other providers.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jupiter-medical-center-earns-national-recognition-for-orthopedics-301114879.html

SOURCE Jupiter Medical Center