JUNO Secures $3.5M In Seed Round Funding

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JUNO, a software company that connects and educates people in virtual environments year-round, has secured $3.5 million in seed funding to expand its all-in-one platform for digital engagement.

"With this funding JUNO can expand its offering to include more AI-powered, collaborative learning experiences and present more impactful data analysis to help organizations maximize participation and results," says Josh Hotsenpiller, co-founder and CEO of JUNO. "Our clientele continue to move past one-time events to annually recurring contracts. We consistently hear of the need for future-generation solutions that allow collaboration, networking and education."

JUNO spun out of a decade-old community software company, CrowdHub, in August 2020 and since then has helped thousands of users across five continents come together with over 30 million minutes of streamed educational content. Organizations like the Professional Convention Management Association, American College of Emergency Physicians, Network of Executive Women, American Heart Association, a Big 4 national sports organization and a top philanthropic group have all chosen JUNO for events and engagement.

The funding from Jerry Murdock, co-founder of Insights Partners, and Walter Scott of TeamViewer comes as JUNO scales to meet the strong demand that has continued even as the pandemic wanes. Virtual events and online community engagement continue to grow as a sector with the massive digital transformation taking place across industries and companies.

"We are thrilled to invest in the advancement of JUNO's rich software technology," Scott said. "The leaders of this firm understand the future of human connection, evident in their proprietary human interest modeling that powers continually improving user experiences and drives users back to the community for personal, business and revenue growth. This funding represents our belief in JUNO's expansion with its coming mobile tools and data utilization focus."

Investing in product expansion is a top priority. JUNO's companion app will roll out this fall enabling a seamless connection and experience for both in-person onsite and remotely located users at hybrid events. JUNO will thus allow for an integrated, connected experience and extend that 365 days a year.

"We are focused on aiding clients to extend the event experience and use technology to support members all year long," Hotsenpiller said. "Events don't have to be singular instances, for those focused on growth, they cannot be. JUNO's software platform supports events being part of a 365-day conversation that encourages interactions and furthers education."

For membership associations in particular, 85% are investigating virtual solutions with 70% acting on tactical plans to increase engagement. Building dense online networks for audiences to communicate, learn and connect increases the value of organizations exponentially and drives retention.

"The attendees had a great experience and loved the interactivity of the platform; we were able to meet our event objectives with regards to attendee engagement," shared a sports industry client. And from American College of Emergency Physicians: "JUNO was the first company who approached our needs with customization and creativity. The entire JUNO team has infectious positivity."

ABOUT JUNO

JUNO connects and educates people in a virtual environment year-round. The transformational software platform company puts service first to help clients unlock the interactive power of communities, removing boundaries and accelerating engagement. Learn more at www.junolive.com. For details or interviews, contact Dana Freker Doody at 316358@email4pr.com or 972.349.0015.

