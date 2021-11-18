Juniper Networks Named A Leader In 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For Enterprise Wired And Wireless LAN Infrastructure For Second Consecutive Year, Furthest In Completeness Of Vision And Ability To Execute

Juniper Networks (JNPR) - Get Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Report, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that the company was named a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for the second year in a row. In this new Magic Quadrant, Juniper Networks was positioned furthest among all vendors in "Completeness of Vision," which evaluates vendors on their ability to convincingly articulate current and future market direction, innovation, customer needs and competitive forces. In addition, Juniper received recognition for "Ability to Execute," which assesses vendors on the quality and efficacy of processes, systems and methods to positively impact revenue, retention and reputation.

"With recognition on both Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision, the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant positions Juniper as the Leader in enterprise wired and wireless LAN infrastructure," said Jeff Aaron, VP Enterprise Marketing at Juniper. "The Juniper solution delivers unparalleled user and operator experiences, driven by our unique Mist AI engine and cloud. It is both humbling and gratifying to see record customer adoption of this solution, coupled with third-party validation by the industry's top experts."

Earlier in the year, Juniper's EX switches and wireless access points driven by Mist AI also received the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction, which recognizes vendors and products that are highly rated by end users. Juniper's wired and wireless LAN access infrastructure portfolio has the highest average rating amongst all vendors in this market, across 450+ end-user reviews.

In addition, Juniper recently announced its fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. Juniper's AI-Driven Enterprise solutions significantly outpaced the market, seeing revenue growth 35% year-over-year, with record bookings for both wired and wireless access.

This report builds on a series of noteworthy Gartner distinctions for the larger Juniper enterprise portfolio. Juniper earned the distinction as the only vendor in the Visionary Quadrant in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure. Additionally, Juniper was named a Visionary in the Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global, and a Challenger in Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls.

