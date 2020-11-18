Junior Achievement Of New York To Honor Dan Schulman, President And CEO Of PayPal, At The Inspiring Tomorrows Virtual Summit

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement of New York (JA New York) is pleased to announce Dan Schulman, President and CEO of PayPal, as the 2020 Leadership Award honoree, to be featured as part of the Inspiring Tomorrows Virtual Summit,...

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement of New York (JA New York) is pleased to announce Dan Schulman, President and CEO of PayPal, as the 2020 Leadership Award honoree, to be featured as part of the Inspiring Tomorrows Virtual Summit,to be streamed on December 7 th-9 th.

The Summit is a multi-day series of engagements that celebrates students, teachers, volunteers and corporate champions of JA New York, the oldest and largest K-12 economic empowerment organization in greater New York.

The event will also feature recognition of Aya Ibrahim, the JA New York 2020 Student of the Year and a senior at the Academy of Finance and Enterprise High School (Queens); and Chris Cruz, Managing Director at Searchlight Capital, the 2020 EY Young Innovator of the Year. A special Chairman's Award will also be presented to NYS Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie. Additional honors will be given: Corporate Volunteer of the Year will be awarded to Sterling National Bank; Teacher of the Year will be awarded to Eileen Shultis of Freeport High School ( Nassau County); and Principal of the Year honors will be awarded to Adrienne Ubertini at PS 90 The Horace Mann School (Queens).

The Inspiring Tomorrows Virtual Summit will also include a student town hall as well as panels featuring local elected officials, entrepreneurs and business leaders discussing the business case for racial justice, diversity, equity and inclusion; the impact of COVID-19 on New York's economic prospects; the future of entrepreneurship in New York and more.

Panelists and special guests include Tim Ryan, US Chairman and Senior Partner at PwC; Sallie Krawcheck, Founder and CEO of Ellevest; Gregg Bishop, Former Commissioner of the NYC Department of Small Business Services; television journalists Stephanie Ruhle (CNBC) and JuJu Chang (ABC News); Margaret Anadu of Goldman Sachs; Angela Harrell of Voya Financial; Ryan Simonetti of Convene; Helaine Knapp of City Row; Andrew Waldan of Waldan International; Josuel Plasencia of Forefront; and elected officials, including NYS Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins; NYC Council Member Adrienne Adams; NYS Assembly Member Charles Fall; NYC Council Member Justin Brannan; NYS Senator Joseph Addabbo, Jr. and others.

"Our mission to inspire the next generation to envision a brighter tomorrow has never been more relevant or urgent," said Joseph Peri, President & CEO of Junior Achievement of New York. " New York's young people face one of the most challenging academic years in history, and Junior Achievement is there for them, delivering new virtual programs free of charge to schools. The "how" of what we do may have changed, but the "why" has stayed the same. The Inspiring Tomorrows Virtual Summit gives us the opportunity to showcase our incredible students and supporters - amplifying new voices that speak to the important social and economic challenges of our time."

For more information about the Inspiring Tomorrows Virtual Summit, visit https://www.janyinspiringtomorrows.org/.

About Junior Achievement of New York Junior Achievement of New York is the local affiliate of Junior Achievement USA, the nation's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. We recruit, train, and mobilize more than 7,600 corporate and community volunteers to provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. JA New York delivers more than 100,000 student experiences per year to more than 330 NYC, Long Island and Lower Hudson Valley public schools. Visit www.jany.org for more information.

Media Contact: Alejandra Romero Aromero@jany.org 1-646-500-3494

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/junior-achievement-of-new-york-to-honor-dan-schulman-president-and-ceo-of-paypal-at-the-inspiring-tomorrows-virtual-summit-301176305.html

SOURCE Junior Achievement of New York, Inc.