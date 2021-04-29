Junior Achievement Of New York Receives New Funding For 2020-2021 Fiscal Year
NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement of New York - the leading provider of real world education for K-12 students in New York City, Long Island, and the Lower Hudson Valley - received over $2,000,000 in program support since the beginning of its 2020-2021 fiscal year, starting July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2021.
"Our dedicated corporate, foundation, and government partners have made it possible for us to provide critical financial literacy programming for K-12 students - entirely free-of-charge and fully virtual - during an exceptionally challenging year," said Joseph Peri, President & CEO of Junior Achievement of New York. "Thanks to supporters, our students across Greater New York have access to innovative programs like Finance Park Virtual, Career Speaker Series, Business Plan Competition, and more that give them the real-world knowledge and skills they need to make smart financial decisions and pursue careers they are passionate about."
Thanks to the generosity of the funders and grantors listed below, Junior Achievement of New York will continue to provide financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and work readiness to students in over 240 schools across New York City, Long Island, and the Lower Hudson Valley.
- Accenture
- AIG
- Allegis Group Inc.
- American Express
- American International Group, Inc.
- Assurant Foundation
- Atlas Air, Inc.
- AXA XL
- B2gny Group LLC
- Bayview Asset Management
- Bethpage Federal Credit Union
- BNY Mellon
- Bridge Investment Group
- Capital One Financial Corporation
- Central National Gottesman Foundation
- CIT Group
- CitiGroup Inc.
- Citizens Bank
- CNA Financial Corporation
- Corning
- Covington & Burling LLP
- Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP
- Crowe LLP
- Crown Castle
- Deloitte
- Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD)
- Edelman
- EY LLP
- Federal Home Loan Bank Of New York
- FedEx Corporation
- FT Partners
- G.C. Andersen Partners, LLC
- Goldman Sachs
- HSBC Finance Corporation
- Hulu
- International Finance Bank
- JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Junior Achievement USA
- Kohlberg, Kravis, Roberts & Co.
- KPMG LLP
- Latham & Watkins
- M & T Bank
- Marie-Josée and Henry R. Kravis Foundation
- MetLife
- MUFG
- National Grid
- New York Community Bank
- Nyack Public Schools
- Out Front, Inc.
- Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
- Paypal
- People's United Bank
- PepsiCo, Inc.
- Pitney Bowes Inc.
- Popular Bank
- Preferred Bank
- PwC
- Refinitiv
- Ridgewood Savings Bank
- Royal Bank of Canada
- Royal Business Bank
- S&P Global
- Searchlight Capital
- Shift4 Payments
- Solebury Capital
- Starr Companies
- State Street Bank & Trust Co.
- Sterling National Bank
- Stop & Stor
- Sunshine Foundation
- Teachers Federal Credit Union
- The Community Company
- The Raether 1985 Charitable Trust
- Tisbest
- Trustees Of American Express Foundation
- U.S. Bank
- Valley National Bank
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- Voya Financial, Inc.
- Walt Disney Company, The
- Webster Bank
- Westchester County Youth Bureau
- Williams
About Junior Achievement of New YorkJunior Achievement of New York is the local affiliate of Junior Achievement USA, the nation's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. We recruit, train, and mobilize thousands of corporate, community, and student volunteers annually to provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. JA New York delivers more than 57,000 student experiences per year to more than 240 NYC, Long Island and Lower Hudson Valley public schools. Visit www.jany.org for more information.
CONTACT: Alejandra Romero PHONE: 646-500-3494 EMAIL: aromero@jany.org
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/junior-achievement-of-new-york-receives-new-funding-for-2020-2021-fiscal-year-301280710.html
SOURCE Junior Achievement of New York