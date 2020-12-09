Junior Achievement Launches JA Connect Learning Pathways, A New "Digital First" Education Resource For Students, With Accenture's Help

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Junior Achievement USA is announcing the launch of the new JA Connect Learning Pathways, made possible with the help from Accenture, a global professional services company.

JA Connect Learning Pathways is Junior Achievement's first entirely virtual, self-guided student experience, featuring a flexible, modular repository of activities related to work and career readiness. The online activities are designed to help students acquire knowledge and apply and practice new skills and behaviors inside or outside of the classroom.

"Digital engagement has become an important part of today's learning experience, and that is especially true this school year," said Jack E. Kosakowski, president and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "We greatly appreciate Accenture's support in making sure we can broaden the delivery of life-changing educational experiences with the use of this essential technology."

In 2018, Accenture provided year-long pro bono consulting support to determine how to make Junior Achievement's work- and career-readiness curriculum available to more students, including those in rural communities that traditionally have limited access to educational resources. The company's consultants assessed technology requirements, surveyed Junior Achievement's local offices, and held a series of highly collaborative "design thinking" sessions with the nonprofit's administrators and students to reimagine a more immersive and empowering learning experience for young people everywhere around the nation. After identifying the right solution, Accenture committed a $750,000 grant to fund the development of the digital platform.

"When we combine the power of technology and our collective human ingenuity, we can break down the barriers and create pathways for young people to build careers that are both meaningful for them and impactful for the world. JA Connect does just that at scale and with reach across the country," said Amy Fuller, Accenture's Chief Marketing and Communications Officer and a board member of Junior Achievement USA.

Beginning this month, JA Connect Learning Pathways will be offered to schools and educators throughout the country in coordination with the organization's 105 local offices. Junior Achievement anticipates full deployment of the platform in time for the spring 2021 school semester. In the future, Junior Achievement also hopes to make the digital curriculum available directly to parents to help prepare even more young people to succeed in a global economy.

For more information about Junior Achievement and learning experiences like the JA Connect Learning Pathways, visit https://jausa.ja.org/programs/supplements/ja-connect.

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches nearly 4.8 million students per year in 105 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.2 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide.

