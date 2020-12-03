Junior Achievement And Janus Henderson Launch New JA Titan®, An Online Simulation That Lets Teens Start And Run A Virtual Business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Junior Achievement USA and global asset manager Janus Henderson Investors are announcing the launch of the new JA Titan ® , an online simulation that allows teens to start and run a virtual business.

" JA Titan has been a popular JA educational offering for many years, but this is a newly reimagined version," said Jack E. Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "We anticipate the new design-based approach made possible with the support of Janus Henderson will make JA Titan especially compelling to today's 'digital natives' who we had in mind when we redeveloped it."

Tiphani Krueger, Janus Henderson Foundation President and Co-Head of Human Resources at Janus Henderson Investors, said: "At Janus Henderson we believe in elevating the knowledge of our youth. We have a great partnership with Junior Achievement and we are excited to be rolling out such an interactive and innovate program, JA Titan will help students learn critical decision-making and problem-solving skills in a virtual environment."

JA Titan is a simulation-based program in which high school students compete as business CEOs in the phone industry, experiencing firsthand how an organization evaluates alternatives, makes decisions, analyzes the outcomes of those decisions, and then strategizes what to do next. With a focus on financial literacy and insights into the workforce, JA Titan brings business economics to life. As students work in teams, or on their own, to make financial decisions about production, marketing, research and development (R&D), and corporate social responsibility (CSR), they begin to see how every choice made in an organization relates to its future success.

JA Titan is offered in a variety of delivery models to accommodate different learning formats being used by educators this school year. For more information about Junior Achievement and learning experiences like the JA Titan, visit www.JA.org.

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches nearly 4.8 million students per year in 105 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.2 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

About Janus HendersonJanus Henderson Group (JHG) is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

As of June 30, 2020, Janus Henderson had approximately US$337 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 27 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

