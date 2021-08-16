Jungo Plus Becomes First Free Ad-Supported, Multi-Language Streaming App

Programming in Nine Languages featuring Partnerships with ITN, Black Belt Magazine, SBS, World of Dance, and More

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Streaming media company Jungo TV announced their expansion with the launch of Jungo Plus, a brand new direct-to-consumer streaming video app delivering free ad-supported television (FAST) channels and video on demand (VOD) content. Jungo Plus is the first app in the United States to feature FAST channels in Russian, Vietnamese, Tagalog, Urdu, Korean, and more.

Jungo Plus encourages its users to "Entertain your Passion" with an extensive collection of titles in passion-centric content verticals like esports, combat sports, LGBTQ+, dramas, horror, K-pop, dance, and music. Major content partners include Korean broadcaster SBS, martial arts authority Black Belt Magazine, premium LGBTQ+ network Here TV, and dance collective World of Dance.

"We are proud to launch the first FAST channel offering in the USA with a complete selection of international language channels and passion-focused programming on the new Jungo Plus app, super-serving these underserved communities by delivering their favorite programs for free," said George Chung, CEO of Jungo TV.

A major hallmark of Jungo Plus' programming is the diverse VOD library of films from independent movie studio ITN. The service features hundreds of films from ITN in a wide range of genres, including romance, comedy, science fiction, and action films.

"We are so pleased with our partnership with Jungo as their focus on the international markets in the ad-supported environment has allowed ITN to continue to grow across the global OTT space at a rapid pace," said Stuart Alson, President of ITN.

About Jungo TV, LLC

Jungo TV is an international streaming media company, delivering ad-supported television and video on demand content. The company owns and operates 30 digital-first channels, covering a wide range of content verticals, including sports, music, and international entertainment. Since its founding in 2016, Jungo TV has increased its carriage footprint to 1.2 billion registered devices with over 1 billion monthly views across its networks in North America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and South Asia. Key stakeholders are Nasser Kazeminy, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Sandy Climan, Ahmet Calik, William Pope, Robert Priddy, John Sculley, and CEO George Chung.

