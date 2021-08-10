Jumoke Davis Hosts Story Tapestries Gala To Raise Awareness & Support Families Through Art Programs

POOLESVILLE, Md., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Montgomery County-based arts service nonprofit, Story Tapestries, invites the world to "Elevate Voices - Celebrate Community" at their 2nd Annual Gala to be held virtually Friday, October 1, from 6:30-8:00pm.

Story Tapestries strives to provide tools that support individuals and communities in the Greater Washington Region and beyond to find their voice and tell their stories. Debbie Jones of Kids Villa at Waring Station said, "This residency with Story Tapestries has truly been the unique difference our teachers needed to self-motivate and improve as educators."

Five-time Emmy-winning sportscaster, Jumoke Davis, ( https://www.jumokedavis.com/) is excited to partner with Story Tapestries to host the event. Story Tapestries Board Secretary, bestselling author and Director of Marketing and Strategic Partnerships for Management Concepts, Michelle Clark, ( https://www.themichelleclark.com/) will chair the event, which features performances from national and regional poets, vocalists, and storytellers. Honorary Chairs of the event include: David Blair, of the Blair Family Foundation; ( https://blairfamily.foundation/) Peter Williamson, of the nonprofit Game Genius ( https://www.gamegenius.org/), and, philanthropist and former First Lady of Montgomery County, Maryland, Catherine Leggett.

Williamson explains, "Over the last year, I've enjoyed working alongside Story Tapestries in a combined effort to bring fun experiences to the Greater Washington DC region. Their commitment to elevating diverse voices and perspectives is critical to celebrating the whole community."

Story Tapestries inspires, educates, and engages children and adults providing paths for integrating the arts into all aspects of their lives. Since 2010 their network of expert teaching artists have reached over 1,000,000 individuals at more than 1,300 venues. Story Tapestries reached 354,000 in 2020 providing programs in person and online to increase literacy, STEM, critical and creative thinking skills while supporting children and adults' mental health at the height of simultaneous crises. Last year they delivered 9,000 art and literacy kits with supplies and guided lessons to families and seniors facing economic challenges and isolation. Their Amplify US! Initiative champions racial equity through dedicated programs supporting communities' ability to advocate and fight against the increase in hate crimes.

The crises are not over for so many families and youth. Be a champion for youth, families and seniors and go to www.storytapestries.org to get your tickets or sponsor the event. All proceeds will support the organization's work in arts-based education and community initiatives. We look forward to seeing you online October 1.

