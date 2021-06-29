July 8th Complimentary VIP Party At Off The Wall Social In Huntington Beach Surf City USA

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VIP party at OFF THE WALL SOCIAL in Huntington Beach, CA Thursday, July 8th. To be invited to the Special Event Register at otwusa.com/huntington-beach complimentary Cocktails and Hors D' oeuvres will be served from 7:00pm-9:00pm dress to impress and be 21+

OFF THE WALL SOCIAL offers the best entertainment in Orange County. Guests are invited to Orange County's newest, complete entertainment center. Attractions include comedy club, bowling, bocce ball, social ping pong, laser tag, arcade games and the best sports viewing in town.

Enter the Rec Room and experience a comedy club hosting some of the world's funniest comics in an intimate 200 seat setting. Laugh while quenching your thirst on a craft beer, glass of wine or a hand crafted cocktail.

Satisfy your taste buds, while indulging on a Mango Habanero wing, Margherita pizza, mountain of nachos, or smothered burger.

Off The Wall Social can host a customized private party, fundraiser or memorable event creating a unique experience for any occasion.

Off The Wall Social has promotions and special offers throughout the year so check online at otwusa.com/Huntington-beach-specials

Hours Monday-Friday 4:00PM- 12:00AMHours Saturday-Sunday 11:00AM- 12:00AM

For more information call 714.477.6927 or visit otwusa.com/huntington-beach

OFF THE WALL SOCIAL is located at 7227 Edinger Avenue Huntington Beach, CA 92647

