LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie Bella Robbins, RN Receives "Top Nurse Injector Middle America" in the Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards 2021. Voting was held online between January 13th and February 7th, 2021.

Julie Bella Robbins gentle touch has been cultivated by over five years of experience in aesthetics and beauty, as well as over a decade's experience in nursing. The elegantly tasteful establishment will offer non-invasive neurotoxins, dermal fillers, makeup, brows, facial treatments, customized skincare, Kybella, dermaplanning, peels, mirconeedleing and vitamin infused IV hydration all with a personalized touch.

About her award win, Julie Bella Robbins says, "I love people, and I am so excited that our patients took the time to vote for us to win this award. We are honored and humbled to receive it. Our practice is a place where relationships blossom and clients become friends. We are looking forward to granting self-confidence and reinforcing positive feelings. When you look good, you feel good, and this will be a place that you will leave feeling like your best self."

Julie has her eyes set on building an institution that will be a touchstone in the community. This will be a place that you can trust with your beauty and well-being.

EDUCATION: Julie Bella Robbins, RN Graduate of Galen College of Nursing in 2012 Empire Medical Training Certified in Neurotoxin & Dermal Fillers Advanced Allergan, Merz & Galderma Certified in Neurotoxin & Dermal Fillers Apollo Med PDO Certification Merz Trainer Certified

SERVICES: Botox, Dysport Xeomin, Dermal Fillers Juvaderm, Restalyne, Radiesse & Versa, Microneedling, Skincare Treatments, Kybella

CONTACT: BellaTox 801 Barret Avenue, Louisville, KY, USA (502) 526-1985 thebellatox.com

Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world. They host the Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards. Aesthetic Everything® 2021 Beauty Expo.

