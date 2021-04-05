Julie A. Bonacio Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie A. Bonacio is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Real Estate Executive for her professional excellence in the real estate industry and her outstanding contributions as the Owner of Julie & Co. Realty LLC.

Having led an impressive real estate career for 27 years, Mrs. Julie A. Bonacio takes pride in helping clients work through major life decisions. She is currently the proud owner of Julie & Co. Realty LLC, a boutique office specializing in residential resale, new construction, commercial and residential leasing. Since 2015, Mrs. Bonacio and her highly qualified team strive to provide clients with accurate, up-to-date market conditions, skilled analysis, and sound real estate advice.

A graduate of Katharine Gibbs College, Mrs. Bonacio obtained her Associate of Arts Degree in 1989. She began working at her father's mobile home manufacturing company, then was granted an opportunity in sales through a client. In 1999, her passion for helping clients led her to pursue a professional career in the real estate industry. She has gained valuable leadership experience as the Vice President of Bonacio Construction since 2005.

Born and raised in Saratoga Springs, NY, Mrs. Bonacio is proud to have raised her three children in the same area. She enjoys working with her Julie A. Bonacio husband, who currently works in construction and builds homes. In her spare time, Ms. Bonacio enjoys spending time with her family. They like to travel, go boating, and skiing at their house on Lake George.

An active member of her community, Mrs. Bonacio was a long time board member for Saratoga Hospital since 2002, having been co-chair since 2016. She has also been a board member at Sponsor a Scholar and involved with Equestrian Advocates, the Kara Foundation, the Franklin Community Center, and the Saratoga Arts Center.

As a testament to her professional excellence, Mrs. Bonacio is the recipient of several honors and awards. She has been honored as a Woman of Influence by the Capitol District and named to the 40 Under 40. Additionally, she received the Equine Advocates Award, Top Producer Real Estate Award, Downtown Development Award, and the Lion's Club Award.

