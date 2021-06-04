Jukebox Supports LGBTQ Community With Free Pride Stickers

VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - In support of the LGBTQ+ community, Jukebox is giving away free sticker packs, which include pride and progressive pride designs . Just in time for Pride Month , the Canadian-based printing company is gifting anyone in the USA and Canada with a pride-themed sticker pack. Ordered directly from the Jukebox website , each sticker pack will be shipped for free and is available from 1 June to 30 July 2021.

Since launching in 2010, Jukebox has served over 100 LGBTQ+ organizations and initiatives across North America. The company sees the importance of ensuring that both customers and staff are fully supported no matter their gender, sexual orientation, or whom they choose to love. The company has been a proud supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, activism, and events like Pride Month and Pride Day.

"As a company who is committed to diversity and inclusivity, we are happy to print for LGBTQ+ businesses and support them to the fullest. Providing them with a free sticker pack is the least we can do to show our support and solidarity for this community. We encourage those who receive our pride-themed stickers to use them proudly at work, home or during festivities that occur during pride month." - Loredo Rucchin, founder of Jukebox.

Creative design and high-quality products are fundamental building blocks of the Jukebox Print's brand, and the pride-themed sticker packs are no different. Printed on durable vinyl using premium inks, all stickers are ideal for indoor and outdoor use. The company aims to provide everyone who orders this sticker pack with unique stickers that will be long-lasting, maintain their brightness and withstand any weather.

To find out more about the pride-themed sticker pack, visit https://www.jukeboxprint.com/

